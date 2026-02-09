Monday, February 09, 2026 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BSE Q3 results: Profit jumps nearly threefold to ₹602 cr; revenue up 62%

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at an all-time high of ₹1,334 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹829 crore a year earlier, BSE said in a statement

BSE

BSE(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 10:36 PM IST

Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday reported a nearly three times jump in consolidated profit to ₹602 crore for the December quarter, driven by strong growth in equity derivatives trading, listings and mutual fund transactions.

The exchange posted a profit of ₹220 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at an all-time high of ₹1,334 crore, up 61 per cent from ₹829 crore a year earlier, BSE said in a statement.

This also marks the exchange's 11th consecutive record performance.

Further, operating expenses declined 4 per cent year-on-year to ₹512 crore, further boosting profitability. Investment and other income increased 47 per cent to ₹90 crore during the quarter.

 

Commenting on the results, BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said the exchange's "strong Q3 performance is a testament to the strength of our platforms and the confidence the marketplaces in BSE".

"With record SME listings, growing index derivatives activity and continued success of StAR MF, we are accelerating innovation across all our businesses," he added.

During the December quarter, BSE welcomed 99 new equity listings across its mainboard and SME platforms, together raising ₹97,657 crore. Equity derivatives activity hit an all-time high, with 772 crore contracts traded during the quarter, generating ₹784 crore in revenue.

Meanwhile, transactions on the BSE StAR MF platform increased 21 per cent year-on-year to 21.7 crore, up from 18 crore in the year-ago period, helping BSE command a market share of 87.4 per cent in mutual fund transaction processing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

