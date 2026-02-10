Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samvardhana Motherson Q3 result: Profit rises 16.5% on strong auto demand

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 result: Profit rises 16.5% on strong auto demand

The company reported a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ​31,409 crore, driven by growth in its wiring harness, electronics and diversified industrial segments

Samvardhana Motherson

Shares of the company rose as much as 6 per cent after results | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

Indian auto-parts maker Samvardhana Motherson posted a 16.5 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped ‍by steady demand ​from automakers as vehicle sales picked up after recent tax cuts.

Profit rose to ₹1,024 crore ($113.13 million)in the quarter ended December 31, from ₹879 crore a year ago.

The company reported a 14 per cent rise in revenue from operations to ​31,409 crore, driven by growth in its wiring harness, electronics and diversified industrial segments, the company said.

Shares of the company rose as much as 6 per cent after results.

Indian auto sales got a boost from the government's sweeping September tax cuts.

 

Domestic car sales are projected to climb to nearly 6 million units by the end of the decade, driven by rising demand for SUVs and premium vehicles, according to S&P Mobility data.

Samvardhana Motherson, which supplies components to global automakers including Volkswagen , BMW and ‌Mercedes-Benz is positioned to benefit from this ​shift, as higher-end vehicles require more complex wiring systems, modules and electronics, boosting demand for auto parts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 results Auto components industry Auto component makers

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

