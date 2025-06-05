Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
P&G Health Q4 net profit rises 31% to ₹61 crore on strong branding

P&G Health Q4 net profit rises 31% to ₹61 crore on strong branding

Net sales for the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹304 crore over the same period of the last year, P&G Health said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Thursday said its net profit jumped 31 per cent to ₹61 crore in the January-March quarter.

Net sales for the quarter rose 23 per cent to ₹304 crore over the same period of the last year, P&G Health said in a statement.

Financial performance was boosted by superior brand-building activities and supported by strengthened supply chain and go-to-market capabilities, it said.

P&G Health also announced that it has changed its financial year from July 1-June 30 to April 1- March 31.

The current financial year of the company covers a period of 9 months, from July 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

 

For the nine-month fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, the company recorded sales of ₹918 crore, up 8 per cent compared to the same nine-month period a year ago. For the period under review, the reported profit after tax stood at ₹234 crore, up 27 per cent against the comparable nine-month period a year ago.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said, "This was a period of purposeful transformation and acceleration. We invested in initiatives to address the changing needs of our consumers and healthcare professionals, while strengthening our go-to-market and supply chain capabilities."  The company said its board has recommended a final dividend of ₹45 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Topics : P&G Q4 Results Pharma Companies

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

