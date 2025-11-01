Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahindra Lifespace Q2FY26 results: Total income rises to ₹33 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Q2FY26 results: Total income rises to ₹33 crore

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd's development footprint spans 53.30 million sq ft (saleable area) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across 7 states

The company is the real estate arm of the large business conglomerate Mahindra Group

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹47.91 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹14.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹33.06 crore during July-September period of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹15.96 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

It also has over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

 

