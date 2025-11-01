Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q2 results today: JK Cement, Tata Chemicals, SBFC Finance, 24 more on Nov 1

Q2 results today: JK Cement, Tata Chemicals, SBFC Finance, 24 more on Nov 1

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Urban Company, Azad Engineering, Transcorp Internationals, Triveni Glass, Orient Cement, and Netweb Technologies are also to release their July-Sep earnings

The Sensex fell 466.75 points (0.55 per cent) to 83,938.71, while the Nifty50 dropped 155.75 points (0.60 per cent) to 25,722.10 on Friday

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

JK Cement, Tata Chemicals, SBFC Finance, Urban Company, Netweb Technologies, Orient Cement, Triveni Glass and Azad Engineering are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include GHCL Textiles, Transcorp International, Josts Engineering Company, Incap, Indraprastha Medical, and Andhra Petrochemicals. 
 
Bank of Baroda Q2 highlights: Profit dips 8.2% to ₹4,809 crore
 
Bank of Baroda (BoB) reported an 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹4,809 crore for the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), mainly due to lower non-interest income after a one-off recovery last year.
 

The results were announced post market hours on Thursday, with the bank’s stock closing 2.05 per cent higher at ₹278.30 on the BSE. 
 
Net interest income (NII) rose 2.7 per cent to ₹11,954 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) eased to 2.96 per cent from 3.11 per cent a year earlier. However, NIM improved sequentially from 2.91 per cent in Q1FY26.
 
Vedanta Q2 profit falls 59% on exceptional losses
 
Mining and metals major Vedanta Ltd reported a sharp 58.69 per cent Y-o-Y drop in consolidated net profit to ₹1,798 crore for Q2FY26, weighed down by exceptional losses. 
  The company had posted an exceptional gain of ₹1,160 crore in the same quarter last year. The latest quarter included a ₹1,407 crore write-off at its Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL) unit following a Supreme Court order dated August 19. Though a review petition is pending, the company has treated the amount as non-recoverable.
 
It also incurred a ₹660 crore settlement cost with SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation.
 
Revenue for the quarter rose 5.94 per cent to ₹39,868 crore, supported by improved commodity realisations.

Market highlights from October 31

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on Friday amid broad-based selling. The Sensex fell 466.75 points (0.55 per cent) to 83,938.71, while the Nifty50 dropped 155.75 points (0.60 per cent) to 25,722.10.
 
Except BEL, L&T, TCS, ITC, and SBI, most index heavyweights ended in the red. NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.
 
The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 also declined 0.45 per cent and 0.48 per cent, respectively. 
  On the sectoral front, only Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Oil & Gas gained, while Nifty Metal and Nifty Media slumped over 1 per cent each.
 
Market breadth was weak, with 1,806 stocks declining and 1,266 advancing on the NSE.
 
Globally, equities remained firm, marking a third consecutive weekly gain and a seventh monthly advance, supported by post-earnings strength in Amazon. The dollar strengthened after hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve.
 
In the US, the Dow Jones rose 40.75 points, the S&P 500 gained 17.86 points, and the Nasdaq added 143.81 points.

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on November 1

  1. Affle 3I Ltd
  2. AMJ Land Holdings Ltd
  3. Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd
  4. Azad Engineering Ltd
  5. BLB Ltd
  6. Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
  7. GHCL Ltd
  8. GHCL Textiles Ltd
  9. G N A Axles Ltd
  10. Incap Ltd
  11. Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd
  12. JK Cement Ltd
  13. Josts Engineering Company Ltd
  14. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
  15. Orient Cement Ltd
  16. Salzer Electronics Ltd
  17. Sanghi Industries Ltd
  18. SBFC Finance Ltd
  19. Shree Pacetronix Ltd
  20. Suvidha Infraestate Corporation Ltd
  21. SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd
  22. SKP Securities Ltd
  23. Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts Ltd
  24. Tata Chemicals Ltd
  25. Transcorp International Ltd
  26. Triveni Glass Ltd
  27. Urban Company Ltd
 

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

