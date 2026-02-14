Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Southern Petrochemicals Q3 result: PAT rises to ₹54 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

Southern Petrochemicals Q3 result: PAT rises to ₹54 cr, revenue falls 5.5%

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company had earned a net profit of Rs 38.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year

Net profits after tax for the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, surged to Rs 182.01 crore, from Rs 136.22 crore registered in the year ago period, a company statement here said. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chennai
Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 54.07 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based agri-nutrient and fertiliser company had earned a net profit of Rs 38.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

Net profits after tax for the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, surged to Rs 182.01 crore, from Rs 136.22 crore registered in the year ago period, a company statement here said.

The total income from operations for the quarter under review fell to Rs 778.39 crore, from Rs 823.23 crore registered in the year ago period.

 

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2025, the total income went up to Rs 2,419.36 crore, from Rs 2,340.82 crore registered in the year ago period.

In an update, the company said a sum of Rs 20.10 crore included in the other income for the nine month ended December 31, 2025, pertains to claim on loss of profits from the insurance company due to shut down of its operations from December 2023 to March 2024 as a result of floods.

Commenting on the financial performance, SPIC Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said the quarter's results clearly reflect the company's focus on performance-led growth.

"From using natural gas as a raw material to producing environmentally friendly products, we remain committed to sustainable, cost-efficient production that serves our farming community. Our future strategy continues to align with the government's initiative on organic and natural agri-inputs," he said in a company statement here.

Meanwhile, the company's key managerial personnel K R Anandan has been elevated as the whole-time director (finance) and chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

He would hold the office as an additional director of the Board of the company and his appointment as a Whole-time Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer for a period of 3 years would be taken up with the shareholders for their approval, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

