Torrent Pharma Q3 result: Net profit up 43% to ₹619 cr, dividend declared

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Friday reported a 43 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹619 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same quarter last year, the company recorded a profit of ₹433 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased around 20 per cent from ₹515 crore.

The company's revenue from operations from the quarter increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,251 crore from ₹2,762 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the revenue was flat from ₹3,246 crore.