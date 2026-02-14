Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q3 result: PTC Industries, Cello, Precision Wires, and 461 more on Feb 14

Q3 result: PTC Industries, Cello, Precision Wires, and 461 more on Feb 14

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Anupam Rasayan, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts and VIP Industries are also to release their October-December earnings today

BSE, Stock Markets

At the close, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 82,626.76

Apexa Rai New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 8:41 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PTC Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Cello World, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts India, and VIP Industries are among 465 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include PTC India, Rajesh Exports, Precision Wires India, Centum Electronics, Patel Engineering Company, Lux Industries, Unicommerce Esolutions, Panorama Studios International, Confidence Petroleum, and Sigachi Industries. 
Fortis Healthcare Q3 profit declines 21% 
Gurugram-based hospital chain Fortis Healthcare reported a 21.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹193.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to ₹2,265 crore. 
 
The drop in profit was largely due to a one-time exceptional expense of ₹55.2 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes. This was partially offset by a ₹9.4 crore gain from the reversal of impairment in an associate company, resulting in a net exceptional impact of ₹45.9 crore during the quarter. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 39.8 per cent, while revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent compared with the previous quarter. 

The company announced its results after market hours on Friday. Shares of Fortis ended 1.22 per cent lower at ₹916.9 apiece on the BSE. 
Market highlights from February 13
 
Dalal Street reeled under intense selling pressure on Friday, with bears firmly in control as Indian equities extended their losses. The continued global rout in technology stocks weighed heavily on domestic heavyweight IT shares, dragging the broader market lower.
 
At the close, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 82,626.76. The NSE Nifty50 declined 336.1 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 25,471.1.
 
On the BSE, most stocks finished in the red, with only Bajaj Finance and SBI managing to buck the trend. HUL, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, and Titan were among the major laggards. 
 
Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the worst performer, plunging more than 3 per cent. The Nifty IT index, which had slumped over 5 per cent intraday, recovered some ground but still closed 1.44 per cent lower.
 
Broader markets also mirrored the weakness, with the Nifty MidCap index falling 1.71 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index shedding 1.79 per cent.
 
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 14
  1. PTC Industries
  2. Anupam Rasayan India
  3. Cello World
  4. KRBL
  5. Religare Enterprises
  6. Diamond Power Infrastructure
  7. Ahluwalia Contracts India
  8. VIP Industries
  9. PTC India
  10. Rajesh Exports
  11. Precision Wires India
  12. EFC (I)
  13. Centum Electronics
  14. SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS
  15. Patel Engineering Company
  16. Lux Industries
  17. M. V. K. Agro Food Product
  18. Kesar India
  19. Brightcom Group
  20. Spice Lounge Food Works
  21. Dynacons Systems and Solutions
  22. Rama Steel Tubes
  23. ICE Make Refrigeration
  24. Unicommerce Esolutions
  25. Panorama Studios International
  26. Confidence Petroleum
  27. Agarwal Industrial Corporation
  28. Oricon Enterprises
  29. Royal Orchid Hotels
  30. Steel Exchange India
  31. Sigachi Industries
  32. Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
  33. Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
  34. Jaiprakash Associates
  35. Hardwyn India
  36. Beekay Steel Industries
  37. Sunrakshakk Industries India
  38. Shraddha Prime Projects
  39. Take Solutions
  40. Chandan Healthcare
  41. Madhuveer Com 18 Network
  42. Cheviot Company
  43. Bodal Chemicals
  44. Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
  45. Corporate Merchant Bankers
  46. Shri Jagdamba Polymers
  47. WS Industries
  48. Pansari Developers
  49. Prevest Denpro
  50. Gujarat Apollo Industries
  51. SAL Steel
  52. Globe International Carriers
  53. Prakash Pipes Limited
  54. Sarveshwar Foods
  55. Wim Plast
  56. IRIS RegTech Solutions
  57. Modi Naturals
  58. Thomas Scott India
  59. Brahmaputra Infrastructure
  60. Nahar Industrial Enterprises
  61. Kronox Lab Sciences
  62. UVS Hospitality and Services
  63. Indian Link Chain Manufacturers
  64. MBL Infrastructure
  65. Xtglobal Infotech
  66. DELPHI WORLD MONEY
  67. KN Agri Resources
  68. Everest Organics
  69. BB Triplewall Containers
  70. United Drilling Tools
  71. Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
  72. Markolines Pavement Technologies
  73. Soma Textiles and Industries
  74. Jay Ushin
  75. Vardhman Polytex
  76. Covance Softsol
  77. DCM Shriram Industries
  78. Fluidomat
  79. Exxaro Tiles
  80. Modi Rubber
  81. Globe Civil Projects
  82. Rainbow Foundations
  83. Mawana Sugars
  84. Sakuma Exports
  85. Softsol India
  86. Spacenet Enterprises India
  87. Candour Techtex
  88. Gennex Laboratories
  89. Evexia Lifecare
  90. Generic Engineering Construction and Projects
  91. Saraswati Saree Depot
  92. Ahmedabad Stellcr
  93. Shera Energy
  94. MARBLE CITY INDIA
  95. Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
  96. Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
  97. Dhanashree Electronics
  98. Emerald Leisures
  99. GTV Engineering
  100. Capital Trade Links
  101. D P Wires
  102. Filatex Fashions
  103. NTC Industries
  104. Airan
  105. Wardwizard Foods and Beverages
  106. Last Mile Enterprises
  107. AVG Logistics
  108. Chandrima Mercantiles
  109. Shahlon Silk Industries
  110. Stratmont Industries
  111. Race Eco Chain
  112. Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
  113. Uravi Defence and Technology
  114. Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company
  115. Sellwin Traders
  116. Kimia Biosciences
  117. Spice Islands Industries
  118. Superhouse
  119. Rudrabhishek Enterprises
  120. GP Petroleums
  121. Rajputana Industries
  122. Avro India
  123. Emmbi Industries
  124. Dolfin Rubbers
  125. QMS Medical Allied Services
  126. Active Clothing Co
  127. Reliable Data Services
  128. VJTF Eduservices
  129. Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
  130. Hindustan Adhesives
  131. Vijay Solvex
  132. Signet Industries
  133. Magnum Ventures
  134. Vipul
  135. KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
  136. RR Financial Consultants
  137. Lorenzini Apparels
  138. Navkar Urbanstructure
  139. Polson
  140. Sadbhav Engineering
  141. Shah Alloys
  142. Garnet Construction
  143. WH Brady and Company
  144. Ace Men Engg Works Limited
  145. Maheshwari Logistics
  146. PMC Fincorp
  147. Patels Airtemp (India)
  148. Garnet International
  149. Ecoboard Industries
  150. KR Rail Enginerring
  151. Orissa Bengal Carrier
  152. B and A
  153. Munoth Capital Markets
  154. Thakkars Developers
  155. Mehai Technology
  156. TAHMAR ENTERPRISES
  157. Indian Infotech and Software
  158. Surat Trade and Mercantile
  159. Samrat Forgings
  160. Concord Drugs
  161. Athena Global Technologies
  162. Uma Exports
  163. Denis Chem Lab
  164. Modern Dairies
  165. Shri Krishna Devcon
  166. Touchwood Entertainment
  167. Kranti Industries
  168. Bhandari Hosiery Exports
  169. Maruti Infrastructure
  170. Hilton Metal Forging
  171. Gujarat Toolroom
  172. Supra Pacific Financial Services
  173. Silky Overseas
  174. MRC Agrotech
  175. Cosco (India)
  176. SSK Lifestyles
  177. Paras Petrofils
  178. Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements
  179. Edvenswa Enterprises
  180. SUPHA PHARMACHEM
  181. Sundaram Multi Pap
  182. Astal Laboratories
  183. HANDSON GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
  184. Accuracy Shipping
  185. Swarnsarita Jewels India
  186. Ramchandra Leasing & Finance
  187. Continental Petroleums
  188. Shubham Polyspin
  189. GV Films
  190. Chrome Silicon
  191. Agro Phos India
  192. Alkali Metals
  193. Garg Furnace
  194. Lexus Granito(India)
  195. Simran Farms
  196. Adtech Systems
  197. Priti International
  198. Virat Crane Industries
  199. Ahlada Engineers
  200. Winsome Breweries
  201. Yash Chemex
  202. My Money Securities
  203. Joindre Capital
  204. Diligent Industries
  205. Bang Overseas
  206. Aastamangalam Finance
  207. Vinny Overseas
  208. Facor Alloys
  209. Healthy Life Agritec
  210. Vaxfab Enterprises
  211. Jagan Litech Lamps
  212. IMEC Services Limited
  213. True Green Bio Energy
  214. CCL International
  215. Srestha Finvest
  216. Capital Trust
  217. Mudunuru
  218. Rasi Electrodes
  219. Fine-line Circuits
  220. Bohra Industries
  221. Parle Industries
  222. Pratik Panels
  223. Mask Investments
  224. Akash Infraprojects
  225. Aryavan Enterprise
  226. Genus Prime Infra
  227. Sudal Industries
  228. Arihant Foundations and Housing
  229. PBM Polytex
  230. Super Crop Safe
  231. Panchsheel Organics
  232. Roopa Industries
  233. Sprayking
  234. IEC Education
  235. Veerhealth Care
  236. California Software
  237. Modipon
  238. Medico Intercontinental Limited
  239. Suryaamba Spinning Mills
  240. Franklin Industries
  241. Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
  242. Soni Medicare
  243. Sambandam Spinning Mills
  244. ANG Lifesciences India
  245. Tirupati Sarjan
  246. Aritas Vinyl
  247. Kridhan Infra
  248. MSR India
  249. Kay Power and Paper
  250. Adarsh Plantation Projects
  251. Johnson Pharmacare
  252. Flexituff Ventures International
  253. Eastern Silk Industries
  254. Sinnar Bidi Udyog
  255. Swati Projects
  256. Unison Metals
  257. GRAMEVA
  258. THINKINK PICTUREZ
  259. Sattva Sukun Lifecare
  260. EPIC Energy
  261. Mansi Finance (Chennai)
  262. Shree Metalloys
  263. Venlon Polyester Film
  264. Konark Synthetics
  265. Darshan Orna
  266. RR Metalmakers India
  267. EQUILATERAL ENTERPRISE
  268. Julien Agro Infratech
  269. Sanwaria Consumer
  270. Organic Coatings
  271. York Exports
  272. Bloom Industries
  273. Asian Petroproducts and Exports
  274. KCL Infra Projects
  275. Supra Trends
  276. Hipolin
  277. Lippi System
  278. Modern Steels
  279. Salguti Industries
  280. Quadrant Televentures
  281. Veer Energy and Infrastructure
  282. Heads UP Ventures
  283. Gilada Finance & Investments
  284. Dalmia Industrial Development
  285. Sharpline Broadcast
  286. PBA Infrastructure
  287. Kallam Textiles
  288. Ventura Textiles Corporation
  289. Gajanan Securities Services
  290. Magnus Steel and Infra
  291. KCD Industries India
  292. Jaipan Industries
  293. Adcon Capital Services
  294. ADINATH TEXTILES
  295. Infronics Systems
  296. Samyak International
  297. Decillion Finance
  298. Duke Offshore
  299. Consecutive Commodities
  300. Frontline Corporation
  301. Fruition Venture
  302. Dhenu Buildcon India
  303. White Organic Agro
  304. Tarai Foods
  305. Polycon International
  306. Alfavision Overseas India
  307. Link Pharmachem
  308. Integrated Capital Services
  309. Ortin Global
  310. BSEL ALGO
  311. Indergiri Finance
  312. Anuroop Packaging
  313. Phyto Chem (India)
  314. Mayur Leather Products
  315. Vani Commercials
  316. Crane Infrastructure
  317. MT Educare
  318. Sharp Investments
  319. Sparc Electrex
  320. Gian Life Care Limited
  321. Super Bakers (India)
  322. Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited
  323. Contech Software
  324. Omni Axs Software
  325. Objectone Information Systems
  326. Neelkanth Rockminerals
  327. Suncity Synthetics
  328. Kuwer Industries
  329. Lime Chemicals
  330. Mideast Portfolio Management Services
  331. FIRST FINTEC
  332. Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
  333. RO Jewels
  334. Hittco Precision Tool Tec
  335. Nyssa Corporation
  336. Padmalaya Telefilms
  337. Kakatiya Textiles
  338. Naksh Precious Metals
  339. Quantum Digital Vision
  340. Incon Engineers
  341. SGN Cable Industries
  342. CHD Chemicals
  343. Jainco Projects (India)
  344. Heera Ispat
  345. Encode Packaging India
  346. PFL Infotech
  347. Integrated Hitech
  348. Madhur Industries
 

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

