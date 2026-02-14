Q3 result: PTC Industries, Cello, Precision Wires, and 461 more on Feb 14
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Anupam Rasayan, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts and VIP Industries are also to release their October-December earnings today
Apexa Rai New Delhi
PTC Industries, Anupam Rasayan India, Cello World, KRBL, Religare Enterprises, Ahluwalia Contracts India, and VIP Industries are among 465 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include PTC India, Rajesh Exports, Precision Wires India, Centum Electronics, Patel Engineering Company, Lux Industries, Unicommerce Esolutions, Panorama Studios International, Confidence Petroleum, and Sigachi Industries.
Fortis Healthcare Q3 profit declines 21%
Gurugram-based hospital chain Fortis Healthcare reported a 21.8 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹193.7 crore for the third quarter of FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 17.5 per cent to ₹2,265 crore.
The drop in profit was largely due to a one-time exceptional expense of ₹55.2 crore related to the implementation of new labour codes. This was partially offset by a ₹9.4 crore gain from the reversal of impairment in an associate company, resulting in a net exceptional impact of ₹45.9 crore during the quarter. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 39.8 per cent, while revenue from operations fell 2.8 per cent compared with the previous quarter.
The company announced its results after market hours on Friday. Shares of Fortis ended 1.22 per cent lower at ₹916.9 apiece on the BSE.
Market highlights from February 13
Dalal Street reeled under intense selling pressure on Friday, with bears firmly in control as Indian equities extended their losses. The continued global rout in technology stocks weighed heavily on domestic heavyweight IT shares, dragging the broader market lower.
At the close, the BSE Sensex tumbled 1,048.16 points, or 1.25 per cent, to settle at 82,626.76. The NSE Nifty50 declined 336.1 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 25,471.1.
On the BSE, most stocks finished in the red, with only Bajaj Finance and SBI managing to buck the trend. HUL, Eicher Motors, Tata Steel, and Titan were among the major laggards.
Sectorally, the Nifty Metal index emerged as the worst performer, plunging more than 3 per cent. The Nifty IT index, which had slumped over 5 per cent intraday, recovered some ground but still closed 1.44 per cent lower.
Broader markets also mirrored the weakness, with the Nifty MidCap index falling 1.71 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index shedding 1.79 per cent.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, February 14
- PTC Industries
- Anupam Rasayan India
- Cello World
- KRBL
- Religare Enterprises
- Diamond Power Infrastructure
- Ahluwalia Contracts India
- VIP Industries
- PTC India
- Rajesh Exports
- Precision Wires India
- EFC (I)
- Centum Electronics
- SIGMA ADVANCED SYSTEMS
- Patel Engineering Company
- Lux Industries
- M. V. K. Agro Food Product
- Kesar India
- Brightcom Group
- Spice Lounge Food Works
- Dynacons Systems and Solutions
- Rama Steel Tubes
- ICE Make Refrigeration
- Unicommerce Esolutions
- Panorama Studios International
- Confidence Petroleum
- Agarwal Industrial Corporation
- Oricon Enterprises
- Royal Orchid Hotels
- Steel Exchange India
- Sigachi Industries
- Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
- Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp
- Jaiprakash Associates
- Hardwyn India
- Beekay Steel Industries
- Sunrakshakk Industries India
- Shraddha Prime Projects
- Take Solutions
- Chandan Healthcare
- Madhuveer Com 18 Network
- Cheviot Company
- Bodal Chemicals
- Vishnu Prakash R Punglia
- Corporate Merchant Bankers
- Shri Jagdamba Polymers
- WS Industries
- Pansari Developers
- Prevest Denpro
- Gujarat Apollo Industries
- SAL Steel
- Globe International Carriers
- Prakash Pipes Limited
- Sarveshwar Foods
- Wim Plast
- IRIS RegTech Solutions
- Modi Naturals
- Thomas Scott India
- Brahmaputra Infrastructure
- Nahar Industrial Enterprises
- Kronox Lab Sciences
- UVS Hospitality and Services
- Indian Link Chain Manufacturers
- MBL Infrastructure
- Xtglobal Infotech
- DELPHI WORLD MONEY
- KN Agri Resources
- Everest Organics
- BB Triplewall Containers
- United Drilling Tools
- Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
- Markolines Pavement Technologies
- Soma Textiles and Industries
- Jay Ushin
- Vardhman Polytex
- Covance Softsol
- DCM Shriram Industries
- Fluidomat
- Exxaro Tiles
- Modi Rubber
- Globe Civil Projects
- Rainbow Foundations
- Mawana Sugars
- Sakuma Exports
- Softsol India
- Spacenet Enterprises India
- Candour Techtex
- Gennex Laboratories
- Evexia Lifecare
- Generic Engineering Construction and Projects
- Saraswati Saree Depot
- Ahmedabad Stellcr
- Shera Energy
- MARBLE CITY INDIA
- Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
- Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
- Dhanashree Electronics
- Emerald Leisures
- GTV Engineering
- Capital Trade Links
- D P Wires
- Filatex Fashions
- NTC Industries
- Airan
- Wardwizard Foods and Beverages
- Last Mile Enterprises
- AVG Logistics
- Chandrima Mercantiles
- Shahlon Silk Industries
- Stratmont Industries
- Race Eco Chain
- Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
- Uravi Defence and Technology
- Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company
- Sellwin Traders
- Kimia Biosciences
- Spice Islands Industries
- Superhouse
- Rudrabhishek Enterprises
- GP Petroleums
- Rajputana Industries
- Avro India
- Emmbi Industries
- Dolfin Rubbers
- QMS Medical Allied Services
- Active Clothing Co
- Reliable Data Services
- VJTF Eduservices
- Tirupati Starch and Chemicals
- Hindustan Adhesives
- Vijay Solvex
- Signet Industries
- Magnum Ventures
- Vipul
- KANORIA ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE
- RR Financial Consultants
- Lorenzini Apparels
- Navkar Urbanstructure
- Polson
- Sadbhav Engineering
- Shah Alloys
- Garnet Construction
- WH Brady and Company
- Ace Men Engg Works Limited
- Maheshwari Logistics
- PMC Fincorp
- Patels Airtemp (India)
- Garnet International
- Ecoboard Industries
- KR Rail Enginerring
- Orissa Bengal Carrier
- B and A
- Munoth Capital Markets
- Thakkars Developers
- Mehai Technology
- TAHMAR ENTERPRISES
- Indian Infotech and Software
- Surat Trade and Mercantile
- Samrat Forgings
- Concord Drugs
- Athena Global Technologies
- Uma Exports
- Denis Chem Lab
- Modern Dairies
- Shri Krishna Devcon
- Touchwood Entertainment
- Kranti Industries
- Bhandari Hosiery Exports
- Maruti Infrastructure
- Hilton Metal Forging
- Gujarat Toolroom
- Supra Pacific Financial Services
- Silky Overseas
- MRC Agrotech
- Cosco (India)
- SSK Lifestyles
- Paras Petrofils
- Source Natural Foods and Herbal Supplements
- Edvenswa Enterprises
- SUPHA PHARMACHEM
- Sundaram Multi Pap
- Astal Laboratories
- HANDSON GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
- Accuracy Shipping
- Swarnsarita Jewels India
- Ramchandra Leasing & Finance
- Continental Petroleums
- Shubham Polyspin
- GV Films
- Chrome Silicon
- Agro Phos India
- Alkali Metals
- Garg Furnace
- Lexus Granito(India)
- Simran Farms
- Adtech Systems
- Priti International
- Virat Crane Industries
- Ahlada Engineers
- Winsome Breweries
- Yash Chemex
- My Money Securities
- Joindre Capital
- Diligent Industries
- Bang Overseas
- Aastamangalam Finance
- Vinny Overseas
- Facor Alloys
- Healthy Life Agritec
- Vaxfab Enterprises
- Jagan Litech Lamps
- IMEC Services Limited
- True Green Bio Energy
- CCL International
- Srestha Finvest
- Capital Trust
- Mudunuru
- Rasi Electrodes
- Fine-line Circuits
- Bohra Industries
- Parle Industries
- Pratik Panels
- Mask Investments
- Akash Infraprojects
- Aryavan Enterprise
- Genus Prime Infra
- Sudal Industries
- Arihant Foundations and Housing
- PBM Polytex
- Super Crop Safe
- Panchsheel Organics
- Roopa Industries
- Sprayking
- IEC Education
- Veerhealth Care
- California Software
- Modipon
- Medico Intercontinental Limited
- Suryaamba Spinning Mills
- Franklin Industries
- Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
- Soni Medicare
- Sambandam Spinning Mills
- ANG Lifesciences India
- Tirupati Sarjan
- Aritas Vinyl
- Kridhan Infra
- MSR India
- Kay Power and Paper
- Adarsh Plantation Projects
- Johnson Pharmacare
- Flexituff Ventures International
- Eastern Silk Industries
- Sinnar Bidi Udyog
- Swati Projects
- Unison Metals
- GRAMEVA
- THINKINK PICTUREZ
- Sattva Sukun Lifecare
- EPIC Energy
- Mansi Finance (Chennai)
- Shree Metalloys
- Venlon Polyester Film
- Konark Synthetics
- Darshan Orna
- RR Metalmakers India
- EQUILATERAL ENTERPRISE
- Julien Agro Infratech
- Sanwaria Consumer
- Organic Coatings
- York Exports
- Bloom Industries
- Asian Petroproducts and Exports
- KCL Infra Projects
- Supra Trends
- Hipolin
- Lippi System
- Modern Steels
- Salguti Industries
- Quadrant Televentures
- Veer Energy and Infrastructure
- Heads UP Ventures
- Gilada Finance & Investments
- Dalmia Industrial Development
- Sharpline Broadcast
- PBA Infrastructure
- Kallam Textiles
- Ventura Textiles Corporation
- Gajanan Securities Services
- Magnus Steel and Infra
- KCD Industries India
- Jaipan Industries
- Adcon Capital Services
- ADINATH TEXTILES
- Infronics Systems
- Samyak International
- Decillion Finance
- Duke Offshore
- Consecutive Commodities
- Frontline Corporation
- Fruition Venture
- Dhenu Buildcon India
- White Organic Agro
- Tarai Foods
- Polycon International
- Alfavision Overseas India
- Link Pharmachem
- Integrated Capital Services
- Ortin Global
- BSEL ALGO
- Indergiri Finance
- Anuroop Packaging
- Phyto Chem (India)
- Mayur Leather Products
- Vani Commercials
- Crane Infrastructure
- MT Educare
- Sharp Investments
- Sparc Electrex
- Gian Life Care Limited
- Super Bakers (India)
- Nexus Surgical and Medicare Limited
- Contech Software
- Omni Axs Software
- Objectone Information Systems
- Neelkanth Rockminerals
- Suncity Synthetics
- Kuwer Industries
- Lime Chemicals
- Mideast Portfolio Management Services
- FIRST FINTEC
- Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance
- RO Jewels
- Hittco Precision Tool Tec
- Nyssa Corporation
- Padmalaya Telefilms
- Kakatiya Textiles
- Naksh Precious Metals
- Quantum Digital Vision
- Incon Engineers
- SGN Cable Industries
- CHD Chemicals
- Jainco Projects (India)
- Heera Ispat
- Encode Packaging India
- PFL Infotech
- Integrated Hitech
- Madhur Industries
