Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

ArcelorMittal said that the first phase of AM/NS India's expansion at Hazira to 15 mt was "on track", with completion expected by the end of 2026

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) reported a 67.6 per cent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at $101 million in the January–March quarter on lower steel shipments and unfavourable market conditions. Ebitda was $312 million in the year-ago period.
 
Sequentially, Ebitda was 24.1 per cent lower from $133 million in the previous quarter.
 
Sales during the January–March quarter stood at $1.45 billion, down 20.2 per cent from the year-ago period at $1.81 billion. The company said that sales in the quarter decreased by 8.6 per cent from $1.6 billion in the previous quarter, primarily due to a 12 per cent decline in steel shipments.
 
 
Shipments were impacted by planned maintenance and also unfavourable market conditions, which have been subsequently addressed by safeguard measures, it added.
 
Steel shipments in the January–March quarter were at 1.88 million tonnes (mt), 6.6 per cent lower than the year-ago period. Steel production at 1.68 mt was down by 15.1 per cent from a year ago.

The numbers were published as part of ArcelorMittal’s results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The global steel major follows a January–December financial year. ArcelorMittal has a 60 per cent equity interest in AM/NS India, a joint venture with Nippon Steel.
 
ArcelorMittal said that the first phase of AM/NS India’s expansion at Hazira to 15 mt was “on track”, with completion expected by the end of 2026.
 
Further plans were under development to build a 2.5 mtpa compact strip production mill to increase Hazira production capacity to 18 mtpa, the company said.
 
Last month, AM/NS India had announced that it had started acquisition of a land parcel in Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, for its 7.3 mtpa greenfield project.
 
ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, reported quarterly Ebitda of $1.58 billion, down 19.2 per cent from the year-ago period at $1.96 billion.
 
Sales at $14.8 billion were lower than $16.28 billion a year ago. Steel shipments at 13.6 mt were near-flat compared to 13.5 mt in the same period last year.
 
The global steelmaker cautioned about trade disruptions. In a statement, Aditya Mittal, ArcelorMittal chief executive officer, said heightened uncertainty around the terms of global trade is hurting business confidence and risks causing further economic disruption if not quickly resolved.
 
However, he said, it was encouraging that around the world, governments were committed to supporting their domestic manufacturing industries.
 
"In the US, Section 232 tariffs are supporting higher prices and spreads, and in Europe the Steel and Metals Action Plan is a much-needed and important signal that Europe will take action to support strategically important industries like steel from unfair competition,” he added.
 

