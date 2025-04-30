Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 08:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / MOIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 116 cr on higher income

MOIL Q4 results: Net profit rises 27% to Rs 116 cr on higher income

It had posted a net profit of Rs 91.14 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing

mining minerals mines

The Nagpur-based company operates 10 underground and opencast mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned MOIL on Wednesday reported around 27 per cent year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 115.65 crore for March quarter FY25 driven by a rise in income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 91.14 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24 fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Income increased to Rs 458.20 crore during the quarter from Rs 439.85 crore a year ago. 

In entire FY25, the net profit rose by 30 per cent to Rs 381.63 crore from Rs 293.34 crore in 2023-24.

 

Speaking to PTI, company's CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena said, "We have ended the fiscal delivering positive financial numbers. We will try to maintain this momentum in the coming quarters."  MOIL has also registered rise in production as well as in sales, he said.

Also Read

trading, markets

Q4 results today: Adani Power, Indian Oil, Vedanta, Moil, Crisil on Apr 30

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q3 results today: Lupin, Vodafone Idea, IRCTC to post earnings on Feb 11

MOIL, MOIL Logo

MOIL shares rise 3% but pare gains soon after releasing monthly sales data

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 9, 2025: TCS, TaMo, M&M, Manappuram Finance, LIC, MOIL

MOIL, MOIL Logo

Moil faces Rs 16.77 crore penalty for excess production, plans to appeal

In FY25, the company's production stood at 18.02 lakh tonne, up 3 per cent year-on-year, while sales were higher by 3.3 per cent at 15.87 lakh tonne.

MOIL, under Ministry of Steel, is India's largest manganese ore producer.

The Nagpur-based company operates 10 underground and opencast mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Federal bank, indian bank, federal

Federal Bank Q4 results: Net profit up 14% to ₹1,030 cr, NIM at 3.12%

steel, steel industry

AM/NS India Q1 results: Ebitda down 67.6% to $101 mn, sales drop 20.2%

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra Q4 results: Profit jumps 54% despite moderate cargo volume growth

Indian Oil

IOCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹8,124 crore, revenue down by 1%

Office, Office space

Mindspace Reit Q4: NOI grows 13% amid sustained demand for grade-A assets

Topics : MOIL Q4 Results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayIndian Oil Q4 Results 2025100 Days Of TrumpQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon