Eureka Forbes Q2 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹62.9 cr, revenue up 15%

Eureka Forbes Q2 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹62.9 cr, revenue up 15%

Eureka Forbes managing director and CEO Marzin Shroff to step down

Eureka Forbes managing director and CEO Marzin Shroff to step down

Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 580.05 on BSE, up 0.98 per cent from the previous close.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Eureka Forbes Ltd, a health and hygiene product maker, on Thursday reported an increase of 31.77 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 62.92 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The company had a net profit of Rs 47.74 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the firm, now controlled by private equity firm Advent International.

Revenue from operations was up 14.7 per cent to Rs 772.07 crore during the September quarter of FY26. It stood at Rs 673.13 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

This is the "eighth successive quarter of double digit growth", said Eureka Forbes in its earnings presentation.

 

Eureka Forbes' total expenses increased 12.55 per cent to Rs 693.0 crore in the September quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Commenting on the results MD and CEO Pratik Pota said: "In an uncertain and evolving external environment, Q2 FY26 was an exciting milestone quarter for us. We delivered a strong revenue growth of 14.9 per cent YoY and EBITDA crossed Rs 100 crore for the first time at a lifetime high margin of 13.1 per cent."  Eureka Forbes' revenue growth came on the back of a high-teens growth in products, with all categories growing well.

"In water, growth came on the back of a scale up of our two-year range which reduces the cost of ownership significantly. In cleaning, the biggest engine of growth was the robotics segment which performed well across all channels. With this quarter, we have now delivered double digit product growth in every single quarter in the last two years," he said.

Total income of Eureka Forbes, which includes other income, was at Rs 778.05 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 15 per cent year-on-year.

According to Pota: "The quarter's performance gives us tremendous energy and reinforces the strong conviction that we have in our transformation strategy. The key building blocks of our strategy are falling in place and showing clear and meaningful results."  During the first half of FY26, Eureka Forbes' total consolidated income stood at Rs 1,393.36 crore, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of Eureka Forbes Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 580.05 on BSE, up 0.98 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Company News Q2 results healthcare

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

