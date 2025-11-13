Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Infibeam posts ₹66.5 cr net profit in Q2, revenue from ops grows 94%

Infibeam posts ₹66.5 cr net profit in Q2, revenue from ops grows 94%

Digital payments firm Infibeam Avenues reported a 51% rise in Q2FY26 net profit to ₹66.5 crore, driven by strong transaction volumes, new merchants, and AI-led efficiency gains

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Digital payments and infrastructure platform Infibeam Avenues posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.52 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), a 50.9 per cent increase from Rs 44.07 crore it recorded in Q2FY25.
 
Sequentially, profit grew 8.6 per cent from Rs 61.25 crore in Q1FY26.
 
The Gandhinagar-based company’s revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,964.91 crore in Q2FY26, a 94 per cent increase from Rs 1,016.65 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, revenue from operations grew 53.5 per cent from Rs 1,280.21 crore in Q1FY26.
 
The company’s other income saw a substantial increase on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. It grew nearly six fold from Rs 3.54 crore in Q2FY25 to Rs 21.06 crore in Q2FY26. Sequentially, it declined from Rs 26.3 crore in Q1FY26.
 
 
Its expenses nearly doubled to Rs 1,890.61 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 957.13 crore in Q2FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, they grew 53.8 per cent from Rs 1,229.32 crore in Q1FY26.

The company said financial growth was driven by higher total payment volume (TPV), an improved card payment mix, new merchant additions, and deeper AI integration across platforms.
 
“Our diversified digital offerings and focus on profitability position us well to cross the $1 billion revenue mark on a run-rate basis,” said Vishal Mehta, chairman and managing director, Infibeam Avenues.
 
In the quarter, it completed the strategic sale of its platform business to its subsidiary Rediff.com India for Rs 800 crore.
 
“With this transition, Infibeam Avenues Ltd will now operate as a pure-play financial technology and AI-driven payments company, while Rediff.com will drive the AI-first platform strategy, encompassing commerce, content, and digital services,” the company said in a statement.
 
It added that the move is aimed at improving operational efficiency, enabling independent growth trajectories, and strengthening the overall company’s competitive positioning in the digital economy.
 
“We are proud to have successfully completed the strategic sale of our commerce platform to Rediff.com and look forward to introducing Rediffpay, a UPI-based consumer payment solution, reinforcing our focus on high-growth fintech and AI-driven services,” said Vishwas Patel, joint managing director, Infibeam Avenues.

Topics : Infibeam Avenues Q2 results Digital Payments

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

