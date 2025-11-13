Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Eicher Motors Q2 results: Net profit up 25% at ₹1,369 cr, revenue jumps 45%

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported a consodilate a conolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ ₹1,369 crore druing the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 25 per cent on the back of strong festive season sales. Its profit during the same quarter last year stood at ₹1,100 crore.
 
“This has been a truly encouraging quarter for Eicher Motors, as we recorded  strong performance across the board for  both Royal Enfield and VECV. At Royal Enfield, we have continued to deliver steady growth in volumes while further strengthening our growth story quarter after quarter. We witnessed an outstanding festive season, achieving record sales of 2.49 lakh units," said B Govindarajan, managing director of Eicher Motors Ltd and chief executive officer of Royal Enfield.
 
 

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

