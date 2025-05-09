Friday, May 09, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ABB India Q4 results: Profit rises 3% to ₹474 crore on higher revenues

ABB India Q4 results: Profit rises 3% to ₹474 crore on higher revenues

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,160 crore for the first quarter (January-March 2025) which is higher than Rs 3,080 crore in the same period a year ago

ABB India

In Q1 CY2024, there were one-time large orders for data centres and public sector energy and electricity companies. | File Image: ABB India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Electrification and automation major ABB India on Friday posted a 3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 474 crore during the March quarter compared to the year-ago period, primarily on the back of higher revenues.

The company follows January-December financial year.

"The company reported profit after tax of Rs 474 crore at the end of Q1 CY2025 (January-March 2025) as compared to Rs 460 crore in Q1 CY2024," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 3,160 crore for the first quarter (January-March 2025) which is higher than Rs 3,080 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

The company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 5,756 crore at the end of Q1 2025.

"In our 75th year of manufacturing in India, I am proud of the solid start to 2025. We continue to enjoy trust of our customers and partners, who are served impactfully by the ABB India team. In an increasingly uncertain global market, ABB India stands steady posting consistent growth across all key financial parameters for the past several quarters, including Jan-Mar quarter CY2025," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country head and Managing Director, ABB India.

Total orders were at Rs 3,751 crore for Q1 CY2025 (up from Rs 3,607 crore in January-March 2024) led by base orders and complemented by large ones.

Continued customer support and enhanced market activity from the fourth quarter, led to the significant rise in orders in the first quarter, it stated.

In Q1 CY2024, there were one-time large orders for data centres and public sector energy and electricity companies.

The market segments for order momentum include electronics, railways, data centers, energy, metals and mining and building and infrastructure.

ABB India continues to have a strong executable order backlog as of March 31, 2025, at Rs 9,958 crore (up from Rs 8,935 crore year ago), which provides revenue visibility and is well aligned to support growth plans in the coming quarters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ABB India ABB Group Q4 Results

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

