Bikaji Q4 results: PAT dips 65.7% to ₹39.92 cr despite revenue stability

Bikaji Q4 results: PAT dips 65.7% to ₹39.92 cr despite revenue stability

Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Thursday reported a 65.7 per cent drop to Rs 39.92 crore in consolidated profit for the March quarter of FY25.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 712.70 on BSE, up 1.06 per cent. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 116.28 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its total revenue from operation was marginally down to Rs 613.62 crore in the March quarter against Rs 614.44 crore a year ago. Total expenses were up 20.71 per cent to Rs 568.80 crore in the quarter under review compared to the year-ago period.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, Bikaji Foods' net profit was down 26.23 per cent to Rs 194.34 crore, from Rs 263.46 crore a year ago.

 

In FY25, Bikaji Foods' total consolidated income rose 12.6 per cent to Rs 2,654.75 crore.

Bikaji Foods International is India's third-largest ethnic snacks manufacturer and the second-fastest-growing company in the Indian organized snacks market.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 712.70 on BSE, up 1.06 per cent.

First Published: May 15 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

