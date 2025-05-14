Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Capital consolidated net profit declines 30.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

May 14 2025

Sales rise 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 crore

Net profit of Aditya Birla Capital declined 30.58% to Rs 864.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1245.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.31% to Rs 12214.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10779.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.08% to Rs 3332.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3334.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 40589.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33940.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12214.0410779.71 13 40589.9833940.84 20 OPM %31.0733.37 -35.0635.25 - PBDT1428.941641.96 -13 5089.044703.30 8 PBT1360.831589.72 -14 4842.844514.93 7 NP864.601245.41 -31 3332.323334.98 0

May 14 2025

