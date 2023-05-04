close

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore

Adani Enterprises Q4 results: The revenue from operations of the flagship firm of the Adani Group was up 26.06 per cent to Rs 31,346.05 crore in the quarter

BS Web Team New Delhi
Adani, Adani Group

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Thursday, reported a 137.5 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 31, to Rs 722.48 crore from Rs 304.32 crore in the same quarter in 2021-22 (FY22). The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.
"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.20 (@ 120 per cent) per equity share of the face value of Rs 1 each fully paid up for the Financial Year 2022- 23, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company," the company said.

The revenue from operations of the flagship firm of the Adani Group was up 26.06 per cent to Rs 31,346.05 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 24,865.52 crore in the last quarter of FY22.
In FY23, the company's net profit was up 207.4 per cent to Rs 2,421.6 crore from Rs 787.7 crore in FY22.

Topics : Adani Enterprises Adani Group Q4 Results BS Web Reports

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

