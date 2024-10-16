Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Adani, Jindal Power among bidders for Sinnar Thermal Power takeover

Adani, Jindal Power among bidders for Sinnar Thermal Power takeover

The Sinnar Thermal Power Plant entered insolvency in January 2024 following Shapoorji Pallonji & Co's plea over unpaid construction dues

power

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest private sector power producer Adani Power Ltd, alongside Jindal Power Ltd, Vedanta Group, Orissa Metaliks, and VFSI Holdings Pte, has submitted bids to acquire the distressed 1,350 MW Sinnar Thermal Power Plant. Two state-owned power giants, MAHAGENCO and NTPC, have also joined the race, submitting a joint bid for the plant located near Nashik, Maharashtra, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

The Sinnar Thermal Power Plant, currently owned by RattanIndia Power, was initially developed by Indiabulls Power. It was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for corporate insolvency in September 2022 and entered insolvency in January after a plea by Shapoorji Pallonji & Co over unpaid dues related to plant construction.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
“Six resolution plans were received earlier this month and are still being evaluated for compliance under the bankruptcy code. The value of these bids is yet to be ascertained as there could be some to and fro between the resolution professional and creditors,” said a source. All bidders have submitted initial plans, including a Rs 10 crore deposit as part of their proposals.

The plant’s major creditors include Power Finance Corp, owed Rs 6,553 crore, and its subsidiary, Rural Electrification Corp, owed Rs 5,262 crore. The total dues stand at Rs 15,909 crore, with other creditors such as Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of India, and Life Insurance Corp. The plant, situated in the Sinnar special economic zone (SEZ), is located approximately 50 km from Nashik and 4 km from a national highway.

With 1,600 acres of land surrounding the defunct plant, the new owner could potentially double the capacity by adding another 1,350 MW. However, unresolved land disputes, coal supply issues, and the lack of a power purchase agreement (PPA) may complicate the valuation for creditors. “There are right-of-way issues and also no railway linkage to the plant. Building a 150 to 200 km rail line will cost hundreds of crores and will have to be factored in by any prospective buyer,” another source told The Economic Times.

Only one 270 MW unit has achieved commercial operations, with the remaining units operating intermittently. The joint bid by MAHAGENCO and NTPC could be a strong contender due to their ability to leverage existing infrastructure, particularly MAHAGENCO’s 2,190 MW Koradi power plant near Nagpur, which could serve as a coal supplier to the Sinnar plant. MAHAGENCO, with over 13,000 MW of installed capacity, is the largest state government-owned power producer in India.

The plant’s coal supply has been a major issue since December 2022, when South Eastern Coalfields Ltd cancelled its coal contract, citing the lack of a PPA and the partial commissioning of the plant. The plant’s previous PPA with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDC) was also terminated several years ago, adding further complexity to the bidding process.

Also Read

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stocks To Watch: RIL, HCLTech, L&T, Adani Power, Atul Auto, SpiceJet

adani

Sri Lanka's new govt reconsidering approval to Adani's power project

Adani Power

Amid Bangladesh turmoil, Adani eyes Indian power grid to link Godda plant

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi suggests buying these stocks on September 23

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Adani Power, Adani Green rise upto 8% on power supply deal with Maha Discom

Topics : Adani Power Jindal Power Thermal Power BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon