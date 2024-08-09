Alkem Labs Q1 results: Net profit jumps 91% to Rs 550 cr on robust sales

Alkem Laboratories on Friday said its consolidated net profit increased by 91 per cent to Rs 550 cr in the first quarter ended June 2024, aided by robust sales.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 288 cr in the April-June quarter of last fiscal.

Total income increased to Rs 3,152 cr in the first quarter as against Rs 3,033 cr in the year-ago period, Alkem Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

"We are happy that our efforts to improve profitability have started paying off, and we have seen a marked increase in margins during the quarter," Alkem Laboratories CEO Vikas Gupta said.