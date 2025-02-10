Business Standard

Gillette India Q2 results: Profit rises 21% to Rs 126 cr on high revenue

Shares of Gillette India Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 8,853.40 apiece on BSE, down 0.74 per cent from the previous close

Shaving products maker Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported 21.18 per cent rise in profit to Rs 125.97 crore for the second quarter ended December 2024.

The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 103.95 crore for the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing from Gillette India.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 685.55 crore during October-December 2024 from Rs 639.46 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were up 4 per cent in the quarter to Rs 527.60 crore.

Revenue from the grooming segment was up 11 per cent to Rs 570.64 crore. However, oral care was down 8.25 per cent to Rs 114.91 crore in the December quarter.

 

Total income of Gillette India was at Rs 694.74 crore in December quarter, up 7.43 per cent.

"These results were driven by strong brand fundamentals across our strategic portfolio, positive consumer response on innovation and superior retail execution," said Gillette India in its earning statement.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Gillette India informed that its board in a meeting held on Monday declared an interim dividend of Rs 65 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for financial year 2024-25.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

