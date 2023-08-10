Apollo Tyres Q1 profit more than doubles to $48.07 million on lower costs

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Apollo Tyres reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by lower rubber costs and strong domestic auto sales.

The company's consolidated profit more than doubled to 3.97 billion rupees ($48.07 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 1.77 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 3.73 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Rubber prices, a key raw material for the tyre industry, have fallen by about 20%-25% over the last year through May, according to HDFC Securities.

Apollo's raw materials costs dropped 15.5% during the quarter, while revenue from operations rose 5.1% to 62.45 billion rupees.

Popular utility vehicles and premium motorcycle sales remained robust during the quarter as high-income consumers largely shrugged off the impact of inflation. Easing supply-chain bottlenecks also helped gradually ramp up production.

Also Read BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website Apollo Tyres: Valuations reflect positives, margin expansion a key trigger GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result Hero MotoCorp misses Q1FY24 profit view on reduction in sales volume LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48% LIC India Q1 profit rises fourteen-fold, reports PAT of Rs. 95.44 bn Torrent Power net up 6% to Rs 532 cr in June quarter due to higher revenues HGS Q1 net profit slumps to Rs 16.63 crore as other income declines

Indian automakers recorded an increase in passenger vehicle demand in recent months, aided by demand for new models, while premium two-wheeler makers reported sales growth on steady urban demand.

Apollo's peers MRF Tyres, CEAT and JK Tyres & Industries also logged big profit jumps on the back of higher demand and easing costs.

Apollo Tyre's shares were down 1.6% on Thursday ahead of the results, after rising about 27% during the April-June quarter.

($1 = 82.5830 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)