Arkade Developers Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 50.1 cr

Arkade Developers Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises marginally to Rs 50.1 cr

The company recorded pre-sales of Rs 220 crore during Q3 FY25

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Mumbai-based Arkade Developers’ net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) stood at Rs 50.1 crore, marginally up by 2.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), driven by a robust trajectory of pre-sales achieved over the last few quarters, the revenue recognition of which was done in the nine months of FY25 (9M FY25), the company said.
 
The company’s revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 231.4 crore, up by almost 20 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 50 crore.
 
In Q3 FY25, the company recorded pre-sales of Rs 220 crore, up 93 per cent Y-o-Y, selling an area of 73,584 square feet (sq ft).
 
 
Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said, "The company’s performance in the third quarter has been in line with expectations. The real estate market in Mumbai is witnessing a shift in consumer preferences towards more luxury housing. Our strategy is already aligned with this trend as our focus increases towards this sub-segment of the market.”
 
The company also reported Y-o-Y revenue growth of 9.3 per cent to Rs 560 crore for 9M FY25, while Ebitda grew by 20.5 per cent to Rs 170 crore.
 
Additionally, the company has so far developed an area of about 5.5 million square feet (msf), with 2 msf currently under development. The company was listed on the major Indian stock exchanges in September 2024, raising Rs 410 crore through an initial public offering.
 
Arkade’s ongoing projects have an estimated turnover of around Rs 3,317 crore, while its upcoming projects offer a turnover of Rs 3,833 crore.

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

