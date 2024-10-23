Q2 results today: HUL, Godrej, TVS Motor among 73 firms to post earnings

Q2FY25 company results: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), Godrej Properties, TVS Motor, AU Small Finance Bank, and Bajaj Finserv, are set to release their second-quarter (Q2) results for financial year 2024-25 (FY25) today, October 23. These companies are among 73 firms expected to disclose their earnings along with NDTV, Care Ratings, Emami Realty, and IIFL Finance, and others.
The release of these results will provide essential insights into the companies’ performance during the July-September period. Investors and market participants will be closely analysing the figures.
Bajaj Finance Q2 earning highlights
Bajaj Finance, a leading non-banking finance company, reported a 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25 on Tuesday. The profit increased to Rs 4,014 crore, up from Rs 3,548 crore in the same quarter of FY24. This performance was driven by a 23 per cent growth in net interest income (NII), which reached Rs 8,838 crore, compared to Rs 7,196 crore in the previous year.
M&M Q2 earning highlights
Similarly, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (M&M Finance) saw its net profit rise by 57 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 369 crore in Q2FY25. The company’s total income rose by 19 per cent to Rs 1,991 crore. The net interest income also saw a 19 per cent growth, standing at Rs 1,963 crore compared to Rs 1,646 crore in the corresponding period last year.
ICICI Prudential Life Q2 earning highlights
Private life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance also posted its earnings yesterday, reporting a 3 per cent increase in net profit for Q2FY25. The company’s net profit rose to Rs 252 crore from Rs 244 crore in the same quarter last year. Additionally, the insurer’s value of new business (VNB) increased by 1.5 per cent to Rs 586 crore from Rs 577 crore in the corresponding period.
Market review on Oct 22
In the previous trading session, Indian markets faced a sharp decline, with both benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 — falling by over 1 per cent. The BSE Sensex tumbled by 930.55 points, or 1.15 per cent, to close at 80,220.72. Meanwhile the NSE Nifty 50 dropped by 309 points, or 1.25 per cent, ending at 24,472.10.
Stocks such as Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, and State Bank of India posted losses of up to 3.79 per cent. However, some companies like ICICI Bank, Nestlé India, and Infosys registered gains of up to 0.74 per cent.
Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to continue their downward trend today, as earlier reported by Business Standard.
List of 73 companies releasing Q2FY25 results on Oct 23:
ACC Ltd
Arfin India Ltd
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
Bacil Pharma Ltd
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
Birla Corporation Ltd
Bharat Road Network Ltd
Birlasoft Ltd
CARE Ratings Ltd
Craftsman Automation Ltd
CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd
Daichi Industries Ltd
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Ltd
Dodla Dairy Ltd
Emami Realty Ltd
Era Ezone Technologies Ltd
Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
Fino Payments Bank Ltd
Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd
G G Engineering Ltd
Godrej Properties Ltd
Greenpower Energy Ltd
Heritage Foods Ltd
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
IIFL Finance Ltd
Indo Credit Capital Ltd
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd
Kisan Mouldings Ltd
KPIT Technologies Ltd
Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
Karnataka Bank Ltd
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
Lucent Industries Ltd
Macrotech Developers Ltd
Manorama Industries Ltd
MAS Financial Services Ltd
Metro Brands Ltd
Miven Machine Tools Ltd
Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
New Delhi Television Ltd
NIIT Media Technologies Ltd
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd
Oriental Veneer Products Ltd
Piramal Enterprises Ltd
Pidilite Industries Ltd
Piramal Pharma Ltd
Rane Engine Valve Ltd
Resonance Specialties Ltd
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd
RattanIndia Power Ltd
Sagar Cements Ltd
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
Schaeffler India Ltd
Shrachi Agrimech Technologies Ltd
Shree Ganesh Jewellery House Ltd
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
Summit Securities Ltd
Syngene International Ltd
Tanfac Industries Ltd
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
TRF Ltd
TVS Holdings Ltd
TVS Motor Company Ltd
Udaipur Cement Works Ltd
United Spirits Ltd
VIP Industries Ltd
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd