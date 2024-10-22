Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / Indus Towers Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 72% to Rs 2,224 cr

Indus Towers Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 72% to Rs 2,224 cr

Notably, Q2 FY25 had a write-back of Rs 1,077 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue, the company said in its earnings release

Q2 earnings, Q2

The consolidated revenues of company stood at Rs 7,465 crore.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom infrastructure company Indus Towers on Tuesday reported a 71.7 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,224 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

Notably, Q2 FY25 had a write-back of Rs 1,077 crore in provision for doubtful receivables, aided by collections against past overdue, the company said in its earnings release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the just-ended quarter, the consolidated revenues stood at Rs 7,465 crore, 4.7 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

"Our operational performance reflects sustained demand for network expansion and our endeavour towards securing a larger share of our customers' rollouts. This continues to drive our financial performance, aided by steady collection of past overdue from a major customer," Prachur Sah, Managing Director and CEO of Indus Towers, said.

 

Sah noted that given a healthy cash generation, the company had rewarded its shareholders through buyback during the quarter.

"We expect the performance to continue in the wake of network expansion plans of our customers over the near to medium term. Guided by our strategic priorities and inherent capabilities, we remain confident of capitalising on these opportunities and generating value for all our stakeholders," Sah said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 results

M&M Finance Q2 FY25 results: Net profit rises 57% to Rs 369 crore

Adani Energy

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit doubles to Rs 674.96 crore

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance Q2FY25 results: Consolidated net up 13% at Rs 4,014 crore

ICICI prudential life insurance

ICICI Pru Life Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 3% to Rs 252 cr

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Topics : Q2 results Telecom industry telecom sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon