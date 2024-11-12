Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / BASF India Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 14% to Rs 128 cr on higher input costs

BASF India Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 14% to Rs 128 cr on higher input costs

Net profit fell to Rs 128 crore ($15.2 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 149 crore a year earlier

Q2 earnings, Q2

Its expenses surged 16 per cent to Rs 4,095 crore, owing to a 38 per cent rise in input costs.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chemicals maker BASF India posted a 14.2 per cent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher input costs amid the Middle East crisis.

Net profit fell to Rs 128 crore ($15.2 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from Rs 149 crore a year earlier.

The Indian arm of Germany's BASF saw its revenue from operations rising 14.5 per cent to Rs 4,211 crore.

However, its expenses surged 16 per cent to Rs 4,095 crore, owing to a 38 per cent rise in input costs.

Key context

The materials segment of BASF India, which comprises of its performance materials & monomers businesses used in segments such as transportation, appliances and footwear, reported a 27 per cent rise in revenue.

 

The agriculture solution segment, which includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides among others, grew nearly 6 per cent.

More From This Section

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

Solex Energy net profit rises to Rs 13 cr in Apr-Sep on higher income

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

CESC Q2FY25 results: Net profit grows 3% to Rs 373 cr on higher income

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences Q2 result: Net profit rises 13.8% to Rs 911.2 crore

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Q2 results today: Hyundai and Nykaa among over 500 firms to post earnings

KFC

KFC India operator Devyani's revenue jumps 49% on new store additions

Analysts have also flagged that chemical companies could face higher expenses due to an increase in container and freight costs amid the Middle East crisis.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

BASF extends rally, gains 32% in 2 days; stock hits new record high post Q1

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

3 stocks freeze in 20% upper circuit on strong June quarter results

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

BASF India parent firm to sell flocculants biz to Solenis, stock down 3%

BASF

BASF India Q4 result: PAT up 15% at Rs 161 cr, total income at Rs 3,384 cr

COP29, UN Climate Summit

Most G20 nations should advance climate action: Global South climate index

Topics : BASF India Q2 results Chemical industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon