close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

Consolidated profit rose to 1.58 billion rupees ($19.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, from 1.33 billion rupees a year earlier

Reuters
The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned heavy equipment maker BEML Ltd on Friday reported a more than 18% climb in fourth-quarter profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue.
 
Consolidated profit rose to Rs 158 crore ($19.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, from Rs 133 crore a year earlier.
 
Net profit margin for the quarter expanded to 11.36% from 7.92% for the same quarter in the previous year.
 
BEML benefitted from softness in commodity prices and normalising supply chain as it saw a near-25% dip in costs of raw materials, pulling total expenses down by 23.7% to Rs 1,129 crore.
 
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations decreased 17.6% to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects.
 
Its board also declared a final dividend of 5 rupees per share.
 

Also Read

BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%

Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr

SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

The company's direct rival in the railway sector, Titagarh Wagon Ltd, swung to profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss, while its revenue from operations more than doubled.
 
Shares of BEML rose as much as 3.5% in afternoon trade.
 
($1 = 82.6480 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

BEML Ltd

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Q4 Results BEML

First Published: May 26 2023 | 4:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hyundai Motor, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.3 bn in US battery plant

Hyundai, Hyundai Motor
2 min read

Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Jet Airways revival: Jalan-Kalrock gets 97 day-extension to pay dues to SBI

Jet Airways
2 min read

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Insurance, MF ventures to list in 15-18 months: Canara Bank MD & CEO

K Satyanarayana Raju, MD & CEO, Canara Bank
4 min read

Most Popular

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Third round of layoffs: Meta's senior India executives get pink slips

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
3 min read

Vi cuts net loss to Rs 6.4K crore; logs first post-merger revenue rise

vodafone, idea, VI
2 min read

Reliance completes acquisition of 51% stake in Lotus Chocolate Company

Reliance Retail
2 min read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon