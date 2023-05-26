BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

State-owned heavy equipment maker BEML Ltd on Friday reported a more than 18% climb in fourth-quarter profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue.
Consolidated profit rose to Rs 158 crore ($19.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, from Rs 133 crore a year earlier.
Net profit margin for the quarter expanded to 11.36% from 7.92% for the same quarter in the previous year.
BEML benefitted from softness in commodity prices and normalising supply chain as it saw a near-25% dip in costs of raw materials, pulling total expenses down by 23.7% to Rs 1,129 crore.
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations decreased 17.6% to Rs 1,388 crore, hurt by a slowdown in realisation of projects.
Its board also declared a final dividend of 5 rupees per share.
Also Read
BEML Land Assets freezes at 5% lower circuit post stock market debut
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Govt may soon invite financial bids for selling 26% in defence PSU BEML
From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today
NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results
Axiscades Technologies net profit grows 55% YoY to Rs 16 cr in Q4
Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore
Sun Pharma Q4: Consolidated net profit at Rs 1,984 crore, revenue up 15%
Mahindra Q4 PAT up 18% at Rs 2,637 cr; revenue at Rs 32,366 cr
SAIL net profit falls 50% YoY to Rs 1,159.21 cr in Jan-Mar quarter
The company's direct rival in the railway sector, Titagarh Wagon Ltd, swung to profit in the fourth quarter from a year-ago loss, while its revenue from operations more than doubled.
Shares of BEML rose as much as 3.5% in afternoon trade.
($1 = 82.6480 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Priya Sagar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
BEML Ltd
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX