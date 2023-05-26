BEML profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 158 cr in Jan-Mar quarter as expenses dip

State-owned heavy equipment maker BEML Ltd on Friday reported a more than 18% climb in fourth-quarter profit as easing input costs offset a drop in revenue.

Consolidated profit rose to Rs 158 crore ($19.12 million) for the three months ended March 31, from Rs 133 crore a year earlier.

BEML benefitted from softness in commodity prices and normalising supply chain as it saw a near-25% dip in costs of raw materials, pulling total expenses down by 23.7% to Rs 1,129 crore.



Net profit margin for the quarter expanded to 11.36% from 7.92% for the same quarter in the previous year.