BEML Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 70 cr, income rises to Rs 631 cr

Defence PSU BEML on Monday reported a narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 70.47 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 75.01 crore in the year-ago period, BEML said in a filing to BSE.
The consolidated income of the company during the April-June period rose to Rs 634.61 crore over Rs 578.11 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the filing said.
BEML Ltd is a diversified company supplying products, services and support to defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)