Tata Chemicals Q1FY25 results: PAT down 72% at Rs 150 cr on lower income

Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Total expenses of Tata Chemicals increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Aug 05 2024

Tata Chemicals on Monday reported a 72 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 150 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year.
Its net profit stood at Rs 532 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income also declined to Rs 3,836 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 from Rs 4,267 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.
Total expenses increased to Rs 3,621 crore from Rs 3,527 crore during the period under review.

Aug 05 2024

