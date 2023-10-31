close
Bharti Airtel Q2 results: Net profit declines 30% to Rs 2,093 crore

Consolidated revenue rose 10.7% in Q2 to Rs 37,370 crore, slower than 19% rise in Q1

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 6:00 PM IST
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a nearly 30 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2093.2 crore in the second quarter (July-September) of FY24, Rs 2,979 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis however, net profit rose 37 percent from the Rs. 1,520.2 crore registered in the preceding quarter. 

The telecom service provider's consolidated revenue for the latest quarter came in at Rs 37,370 crore, 10.7 per cent higher on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Growth in revenue had been a higher 19 percent in the preceding quarter.

The company's India revenue stood at Rs 26,995 crore in Q2, up by 10.9 per cent YoY. Revenue from India had grown 13 percent in the preceding quarter. Revenue from mobile services in India made up a large chunk of this at Rs. 20,952 crore. It grew by 11 percent in Q2 led by strong 4G/5G customer additions. This was slightly lower than the 12.4 per cent growth seen in Q1. 

The telco's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter was at Rs 19,665 crore with an Ebitda margin of 53.1 per cent. It was an improvement of 176 basis points YoY.

"This has been yet another quarter of solid revenue growth and improved margins. Our India revenue continues to gain momentum and grew sequentially by 2.4 percent. Our consolidated revenue however was impacted by the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira. Consolidated EBITDA margins expanded to 53.1 percent supported by a strong war on Waste program," Gopal Vittal, Managing Director of Bharti Airtel  said   .

To further strengthen network coverage, Airtel rolled out 11,100 new towers over the latest quarter, more than the 9,200 towers it had added in Q1. "By the end of the quarter, Airtel had 295,318 network towers as compared to 253,998 network towers in the corresponding quarter last year. The Company had a total 876,096 mobile broadband base stations as compared to 787,498 mobile broadband base stations at the end of the corresponding quarter last year and 852,650 at the end of the previous quarter," it said.


ARPU rises to 203

The average revenue per user (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs. 203 as compared to Rs 190 in Q2 FY23. In the previous quarter, ARPU had crossed the magic figure of Rs 200. Being the first to raise entry-level tariffs helped Bharti Airtel accelerate its Arpu growth, a move to which competitors are yet to respond.

In January, Airtel began phasing out its minimum recharge plan of Rs 99, which accounted for 7-8 percent of its overall mobile revenue. By mid-March, this plan was discontinued in all 22 circles, and replaced by a Rs 155 entry-level plan. The new minimum recharge plan, offering unlimited calling, was a long-planned move. It was introduced given that most user categories now expect unlimited calling, analysts had said.

According to the latest data available with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the industry-wide monthly Arpu was just Rs. 141.14 in the third quarter of FY23.

The company also stepped up customer additions in the highly sought-after postpaid segment, which typically involves higher customer spending. In the latest quarter, Airtel added 1 million postpaid users, its highest ever, resulting in a total postpaid customer base of 21.46 crore in India. These customers currently constitute approximately 6 per cent of Airtel’s total subscriber base, compared to about 5 per cent for Reliance Jio.

The company had a total 4G and 5G subscriber base of 214.64 million in Q1, up 27.2 million over Q2FY23.

Mobile data consumption increased by 7.1 year-on-year, with consumption per customer rising to 21.7 GB per month in India, up from 21.1 GB per month in Q1. The consolidated mobile data traffic in the country stood at 15,749 million gigabytes in Q1.
Topics : Bharti Airtel Telecom Q2 results Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 6:00 PM IST

