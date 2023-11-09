Sensex (-0.22%)
64832.20 -143.41
Nifty (-0.25%)
19395.30 -48.20
Nifty Midcap (0.22%)
40537.65 + 90.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6196.45 + 9.75
Nifty Bank (0.06%)
43683.60 + 24.95
Heatmap

Bosch Q2 results: Net profit rises to Rs 999 cr on higher auto parts demand

Indian automakers saw higher demand for passenger and commercial vehicles during the quarter as well as easing semiconductor chip shortage, which helped boost volumes

Bosch

Sales in the two-wheeler business rose 18.6% on the back of easing semiconductor supplies, Bosch added | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bosch, the Indian unit of German automotive supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, reported a jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by healthy demand for its automotive parts and a one-time gain from the sale of a business.
 
Net profit rose to Rs 999 crore ($119.95 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30 from Rs 372 crore a year earlier, said the company, which makes a wide range of auto parts such as braking systems and batteries.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company recognized a one-time gain of 7.85 billion rupees after selling its Project House Mobility Solutions business to Automobility Services and Solutions.
 
The profit before exceptional items and tax rose 9% to Rs 532 crore in the quarter.
 
Indian automakers saw higher demand for passenger and commercial vehicles during the quarter as well as easing semiconductor chip shortage, which helped boost volumes.
 
Revenue from the company's mainstay automotive product segment rose 13%, fuelled by strong growth in the powertrain business that provides exhaust gas treatment components.
 
Through phase II of Bharat Stage 6 regulations, India implemented stricter emission norms that came into effect on April 1, raising demand for emission-related products.
 
Overall revenue from operations climbed nearly 13% to Rs 4,130 crore.
 
Sales in the two-wheeler business rose 18.6% on the back of easing semiconductor supplies, Bosch added.
 
Shares fell as much as 1.5% during the session but pared losses to close 0.6% lower after the results.

Also Read

Bosch's net profit increases by 14% at Rs 399 cr in March quarter

Bosch eyes double digit growth in FY24 driven by premium vehicles

Around 99% of Indian pedestrians at risk of injury, reports Bosch

Bosch Ltd to increase manufacturing in India to pare component import

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Aurobindo Pharma posts 84% jump in Q2 profit on strong overseas demand

ABFRL posts Rs 200.34 cr loss for Jul-Sep, sales at Rs 2,509.57 cr

Zee Entertainment Q2 results: Net profit rises 8.9% to Rs 122.96 crore

Bajaj Consumer Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.75% to 37.27 crore

Torrent Power's Q2 net profit rises 12% to Rs 543 cr on higher revenues

Topics : Bosch India Q2 results

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualityPiyush GoyalMP Assembly elections LIVERajasthan Assembly elections LIVENZ vs SL LIVE SCOREWorld Cup Knock-outs Tickets

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in BemetaraMP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XIWorld Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQIBigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chiefIMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon