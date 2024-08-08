Brookfield India REIT Q1 results: PAT jumps to Rs 37.3 cr, NOI at Rs 440 cr

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has reported a 93 per cent jump in its net operating income to Rs 439.9 crore and declared a distribution of Rs 216 crore for the June 2024 quarter.

Its net operating income (NOI) stood at Rs 227.5 crore in the year-ago period.

According to a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust declared a distribution of Rs 216 crore or Rs 4.50 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 37.35 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal against a loss of Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 590.91 crore from Rs 320.73 crore during the period under review.