Asian Granito India Q1 result: PAT Rs 30 lakh, net sales up 3% at Rs 343 cr

Leading luxury surfaces and bathware products manufacturer Asian Granito India turned profitable in the first quarter of 2024-25, reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 30 lakh against a loss of Rs 3.6 cr in the year-ago period.



The recovery was led by a 3 per cent increase in its consolidated net sales to Rs 343.2 cr in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal compared to net sales of Rs 334.8 cr in the first quarter of FY24, the company said in a statement.



The earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at Rs 16.1 cr against Rs 9.6 cr in the year-ago period, the company said.

