BSE Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 76% at Rs 431 cr

Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Monday said its net profit doubled to Rs 108.2 crore in December quarter.

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 51.6 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse achieved its highest quarterly revenue ever at Rs 431.5 crore in the October-December period of the current fiscal, marking a surge of 76 per cent from Rs 245 crore registered in the year-ago period.

The exchange's mutual distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, saw the total number of transactions soaring 60 per cent to reach 10.9 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 6.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.