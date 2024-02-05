Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BSE Q3 results: Profit doubles to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 76% at Rs 431 cr

In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 51.6 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

The exchange's mutual distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, saw the total number of transactions soaring 60 per cent to reach 10.9 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 6.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Monday said its net profit doubled to Rs 108.2 crore in December quarter.
In comparison, the exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 51.6 crore in the year-ago period, BSE said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bourse achieved its highest quarterly revenue ever at Rs 431.5 crore in the October-December period of the current fiscal, marking a surge of 76 per cent from Rs 245 crore registered in the year-ago period.
The exchange's mutual distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, saw the total number of transactions soaring 60 per cent to reach 10.9 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from 6.86 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

What are cryptocurrency exchanges and how do they work? All details here

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

TMS Ep574: Crypto exchanges, Hardik Pandya and IPL, auto stocks

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

FinMin sends notices to offshore crypto exchanges, asks Meity to block them

Nerolac Q3 results: Profit rises over 40% to Rs 154 crore, revenue up 5%

Unity Small Finance Bank Q3 results: Net profit jumps 79% to Rs 110 crore

Bharti Airtel Q3 results: Profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 cr; revenue up 5.8%

Man Infraconstruction Q3 results: Net profit falls 4.5% to Rs 86.51 crore

Alembic Pharma Q3 results: Profit at Rs 180 cr on strong domestic, US sales

Topics : Stock Market BSE Q3 results Stock exchanges Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon