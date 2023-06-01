close

McDonalds, Burger King, Jumboking are top burger brands in country: Report

Investment banking firm Kennis Ventures Private Limited, lists out the top organised players in the burger industry, primarily focused on selling burgers to Indian consumers

IANS New Delhi
Burger King

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST
A whitepaper titled 'Top Burger Chains in India' by store count, prepared and published in May 2023 by leading investment banking firm Kennis Ventures Private Limited, lists out the top organised players in the burger industry, primarily focused on selling burgers to Indian consumers.

The report states: "US based global burger chain McDonald's turns out to be the largest burger brand in India with 501 stores as of March 2023. The brand is closely followed by its US competitor Burger King (India Franchisee being Restaurant Brands Asia Limited) with 391 stores. Home-grown Burger chain brands have also found their way to the top of the Burger Industry and have marked their presence. With 137 stores, Jumboking is the clear leader amongst domestic brands and has 3rd place in the overall ranking as on date."

The report considers only those burger brands with at least 10 stores across the country. It also identifies regional leaders in India's top cities.

In terms of regional presence, Indian Burger Chain Jumboking tops the chart in Mumbai with 111 stores followed by McDonald's having 78 stores in Mumbai.

In Delhi NCR, Burger King has the largest presence with 84 stores followed by McDonald's at 79 stores.

In the city of Bengaluru, McDonald's has the lead with 45 stores followed by Burger King at 39 stores.

McDonalds also leads in Pune with 32 stores while interestingly, both McDonalds and Burger King are tied in Hyderabad with Jumboking coming in at third.

"This report has been an eye-opener. First of all, it gives a clear picture of the top three players in the Indian burger industry, separating the wheat from the chaff, which is critical to investment decisions," says Saurabh Agarwal, founder-director of Kennis Ventures Private Limited.

"Secondly, it's a thorough report. We have identified 12 brands with close to 1,545 outlets across about 160 cities in India."

The report captures data about other brands like Wendy's, Boss Burgers, Burger Singh, Burger Point, The Burger Company, Biggies Burgers and Burgrill as well.

Industry reports by Kennis Ventures Private Limited have served as enablers to decision making, to private equity firms and financial institutions.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : McDonald's India Burger King food

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

