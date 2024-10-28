Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / CAMS Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 122 cr, revenue up 33%

CAMS Q2 results: Net profit rises 45% to Rs 122 cr, revenue up 33%

For the first half of FY25, CAMS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 696.57 crore, a 30 per cent year-over-year increase and profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.4 per cent to 230.68 Rs crore

Q2

The CAMS board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 10.50 per share. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Monday reported a 45 per cent rise in profit after tax to Rs 122.5 crore for the three months ended September 2024.

It had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 84.51 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal.

The company's revenues from operations rose 33 per cent to Rs 365.17 in the July-September quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 275 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"Our overall assets under service touched a lifetime high of Rs 45 lakh crore, with the quarter recording the highest ever asset accretion. Strong retail participation in equity assets via SIPs and NFOs catapulted our equity net-sales to touch nearly Rs 1 lakh crore during the second quarter and record a staggering 59 per cent y-o-y growth in equity asset base," the company's CEO Anuj Kumar said.

 

For the first half of FY25, CAMS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 696.57 crore, a 30 per cent year-over-year increase and profit after tax (PAT) grew by 43.4 per cent to 230.68 Rs crore.

The CAMS board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share, which includes a special dividend of Rs 10.50 per share.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions with over two decades of experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

q1 results, company quarter 1

CAMS Q1 results: Net profit rises 42% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 27%

google,google logo

CAMS, Google Cloud come together to build cloud-native platform

A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

CAMS stock rises 6% on healthy Q4FY24 results; up 20% thus far in 2024

Q4

CAMS Q4 results: PAT rises 38.5% to Rs 103 cr, revenue up 24% to Rs 310 cr

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB Q2 FY25 results: Net profit increases 145% to Rs 4,303 crore

Topics : CAMS Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon