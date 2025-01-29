Business Standard

CAMS Q3 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 124 cr, revenue up 27.6%

CAMS Q3 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 124 cr, revenue up 27.6%

The company's revenues rose by 27.6 per cent to Rs 370 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 289.68 crore a year ago

This was in comparison to a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 88.53 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. | ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Wednesday reported a 40.2 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 124.11 crore in the three months ended December 2024.

This was in comparison to a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 88.53 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, according to a statement.

The company's revenues rose by 27.6 per cent to Rs 370 crore in the October-December quarter of the current financial year (FY25) from Rs 289.68 crore a year ago.

In addition, the company has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share, the statement noted.

 

"Despite headwinds, mutual funds' growth trajectory continued to scale new highs across all key dimensions. Our overall AUM crossed Rs 46 lakh crore backed by strong growth in equity assets which crossed the Rs 25 lakh crore-mark, posting a robust 51 per cent growth year-on-year (y-on-y). The quarter saw a flurry of NFOs and CAMS serviced funds secured 70 per cent of NFO sales. Retail investor participation remained active with new SIP registrations seeing a healthy 50 per cent increase on a y-on-y basis," the company's managing director Anuj Kumar said.

CAMS (Computer Age Management Services) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions, with over two decades of experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Jan 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

