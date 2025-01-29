Indian Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 2,910 crore

Chennai-based Indian Bank on Wednesday posted a 32 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,909.73 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year ended December 2024, as against Rs 2,205.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of December 2023, mainly owing to an improvement in asset quality and efficiency parameters.
During the period under review, total income rose 11 per cent to Rs 18,167.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, as against Rs 16,315.35 crore in the same quarter of December 2023.
"In terms of asset quality and efficiency parameters, the bank has performed very well. We have grown by 8 per cent, and for the first time, the bank has crossed a business figure of Rs 12.5 trillion, which is an achievement in itself. Total business growth was 8 per cent, deposits grew by 7 per cent, and advances rose by 10 per cent," said Binod Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the bank, while addressing the media.
During the period under review, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) decreased by 121 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 3.26 per cent in December 2024, from 4.47 per cent in December 2023. Similarly, net NPA (NNPA) also reduced by 32 bps to 0.21 per cent from 0.53 per cent in December last year.
"Our asset quality is one of the best in the industry," he said.
The provision coverage ratio (PCR) also improved by 219 bps year-on-year (YoY) to 98.09 per cent in the third quarter of FY25, compared to 95.9 per cent in the same quarter of FY24.
During the period, the slippage ratio also improved by 50 bps to 0.78 per cent, compared to 1.28 per cent in December 2023.
The Chennai-based lender’s operating profit improved by 16 per cent to Rs 4,749 crore in the October-December period of this financial year, versus Rs 4,097 crore in December 2023.
The bank’s net interest income (NII) also increased by 10 per cent YoY to Rs 6,415 crore, from Rs 5,815 crore in Q3FY24.
Total deposits increased by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 7,02,282 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 6,54,154 crore in the same quarter of FY24.
Current account, savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 5 per cent, 3.5 per cent, and 4 per cent YoY, respectively.
Gross advances increased by 10 per cent to Rs 5,59,199 crore in December 2024, from Rs 5,09,800 crore in December 2023.
Retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) advances grew by 13 per cent YoY to Rs 3,34,739 crore in Q3FY25, versus Rs 2,96,845 crore in the same period of FY24.
RAM contribution to gross domestic advances stood at 64.35 per cent.
Retail, agriculture, and MSME advances grew by 16 per cent, 13.5 per cent, and 8 per cent YoY, respectively.
Home loans (including mortgage) grew by 12 per cent YoY in December 2024.
The domestic CASA ratio stood at 40 per cent as of Q3FY25, while the credit-deposit (CD) ratio stood at 79.63 per cent.
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) improved by 34 bps to 15.92 per cent.
Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 26 per cent to Rs 84.70 in December 2024, from Rs 67.12 in December 2023.