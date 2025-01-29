Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Results / Bajaj Finance Q3 results: PAT rise 18% to Rs 4,308 cr on strong loan growth

Bajaj Finance Q3 results: PAT rise 18% to Rs 4,308 cr on strong loan growth

Bajaj Finance booked 12.06 million new loans during the quarter, a 22% increase from last year, while net interest income grew 23% to Rs 9,382 crore

Bajaj Finance

Its assets under management grew about 28% to Rs 3.98 trillion, which analysts said was above their expectations.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Bajaj Finance posted a rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong loan growth during the holiday season.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,308 crore ($497.84 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up around 18% from a year ago.

Consolidated numbers include the businesses of the lender's subsidiaries, Bajaj Housing Finance and Bajaj Financial Securities.

Indians celebrate a string of festivals during the October-December period, spending heavily on items ranging from apparels to electronics, which prop up demand for credit.  ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

 

Bajaj Finance booked 12.06 million new loans during the quarter, a 22% increase from last year, while net interest income grew 23% to Rs 9,382 crore.

Also Read

bajaj finance logo

Bajaj Finance hits over 3-month high; surges 14% thus far in January

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance, Airtel collab to launch digital financial services platform

Airtel

Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel join hands to create fintech platform

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these 3 stocks on January 15

Reliance

RIL, Bajaj Fin: Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal bets on 3 stocks to buy today

Its assets under management grew about 28% to Rs 3.98 trillion, which analysts said was above their expectations.

However, the company's provisions, or money set aside to cover potential bad loans, grew 64% to Rs 2,043 crore.

Indian lenders have been grappling with asset quality stress led by unsecured segments such as credit cards and personal loans.

Its gross non-performing asset ratio deteriorated to 1.12% from 0.95% a year ago.

More From This Section

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 32% to Rs 2,910 crore

Ambuja cements

Ambuja Cements Q3 results: Net profit more than doubles to Rs 2,115 cr

Indian Bank

Indian Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit surges 35% to hit Rs 2,852 cr

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

MAS Financial Services Q3 results: Net profit jumps 25% to Rs 80.40 cr

Tata Motors

Tata Motors Q3 results: Net profit falls 22% to Rs 5,451 cr on discounts

Topics : Bajaj Finance Q3 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon