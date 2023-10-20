close
Central Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit jumps 90% to Rs 605 crore

State-owned Central Bank of India on Friday reported a 90 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 605 crore for the September quarter on a healthy growth core income and a fall in bad loans.

Central Bank

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 318 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, total income rose to Rs 8,412 crore from Rs 7,065 crore a year ago, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
Interest income during the September quarter grew to Rs 7,351 crore as against Rs 6,155 crore in the year-ago period.
Net Interest Income (NII) grew 10.23 per cent to Rs 3,028 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 2,747 crore a year ago.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reduced to 4.62 per cent of gross advances as of September 30.
Net NPAs were also brought down to 1.64 per cent as compared to 2.95 per cent in the same period previous fiscal.
As a result, provision and contingencies declined to Rs 967 crore as against Rs 1,125 crore in the same period a year ago.
Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.54 in the quarter from 89.20 in the corresponding period a year ago.
Net Interest Margin improved to 3.53 per cent as against 3.12 per cent last year, it said.
Capital adequacy ratio of the bank increased to 14.82 per cent as compared to 13.56 per cent.
The bank's total business grew by 11.51 per cent to Rs 6,02,284 crore vis--vis Rs 5,40,130 in the second quarter of previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Central bank Central Bank of India Q2 results Banks finance sector

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

