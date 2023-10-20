KFin Technologies Q2 profit up 28%; Softbank sells another 1.1% in Zomato

KFin Technologies Q2 profit up 28% at Rs 61 crore
KFin Technologies on Friday reported Rs 61 crore net profit for the second quarter (Q2), a 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise. In the same quarter last year, the net profit stood at Rs 48 crore. Revenue from operations surged 16 per cent YoY to Rs 209 crore. For the half year ending September, the revenue from operation was up 12 per cent YoY at Rs 390 crore. Profits rose 22.7 per cent to Rs 105 crore.
"Our investment in next generation technology and talent in the last four years is facilitating new client wins and process efficiencies across businesssegments which continue to aid faster growth in sales, expansion in margins and profitability," said Sreekanth Nadella, managing director and CEO, KFin Technologies.
The financial services platform provides tech-driven solutions to the capital markets ecosystem including asset managers and corporate issuers.
BS REPORTER