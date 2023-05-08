CG Power and Industrial Solutions' Q4 profit after tax rises to Rs 428 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose multi-fold to Rs 428.22 crore in March quarter 2022-23 on account of increased income.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 111.65 crore for the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total income surged to Rs 1,917.05 crore from Rs 1,492.77 crore in January-March FY22.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,654.63 crore from Rs 1,358.03 crore a year ago.

CG Power is an engineering conglomerate with diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.

