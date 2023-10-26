close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 results: Net profit rises 22% on higher demand

ntensive marketing efforts and increased distribution, meanwhile, have boosted demand in rural areas

stocks, stock market, m arket, sensex, growth, revenue, earnings, results, Q2,Q1, Q3, Q4, COMPANY, nse, bse,

The rise of premium oral hygiene products has given customers with larger incomes access to higher-quality options

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Colgate-Palmolive (India) reported a 22% rise in the second-quarter profit on Thursday, aided by rising urban demand for high-priced toothpastes and signs of growth in rural consumption.
The company's net profit rose to Rs 340 crores for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with Rs 278 crore a year earlier.
Sales rose 6.1% to Rs 1,462 crore helped by its mainstay oral care category.
The rise of premium oral hygiene products has given customers with larger incomes access to higher-quality options. Intensive marketing efforts and increased distribution, meanwhile, have boosted demand in rural areas.
"In this quarter we have doubled down on the (flagship) Colgate Strong Teeth (toothpaste) relaunch, expanding reach and availability," Colgate-Palmolive (India) CEO Prabha Narasimhan said in a statement.
Last week, rival Hindustan Unilever reported a bigger-than-expected increase in profit as it benefited from increased sales from its beauty, home, and personal care segments.
Colgate Palmolive (India), which also makes handwash and shower gel, declared its first interim dividend of Rs 22 per share for the fiscal year 2023-2024.
Shares of the company fell 1.9% on Thursday ahead of its results. The stock has risen 32.4% this year compared with a 15.3% gain in the Nifty index for fast-moving consumer goods.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher on growth revival hopes

Colgate-Palmolive beats Q4 profit estimates helped by price hikes

Colgate-Palmolive focusing on premiumisation as part of growth strategy

Colgate-Palmolive Q1FY24 results: PAT at 30.5 % YoY at Rs 273.7 crore

Colgate exploring options to bring products from global portfolio to India

Embassy REIT Q2 results: Revenue from operation up 4% to Rs 889 cr

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit rises 42.8% at Rs 3,606 crore

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's PAT falls to Rs 22.37 cr in Q2FY24

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

Topics : Colgate-Palmolive India Q2 results

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon