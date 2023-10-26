close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's PAT falls to Rs 22.37 cr in Q2FY24

The franchisee said consolidated net profit after tax fell to Rs 22.37 crore ($2.7 million) in the July-September quarter from Rs 31.54 crore a year earlier

McDonalds

Reuters CHENNAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2023 | 5:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Westlife Foodworld, which operates McDonald's restaurants in west and south India, reported a surprise drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday as increased costs overshadowed higher sales of its burgers and fried chicken.
The franchisee said consolidated net profit after tax fell to Rs 22.37 crore ($2.7 million) in the July-September quarter from Rs 31.54 crore a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of Rs 31.96 crore, according to LSEG data.
Prices of several major commodities, including cheese and vegetables, shot up during the quarter, resulting in a jump in expenses with many restaurants going as far as taking tomatoes off their recipe.
For Westlife, total expenses climbed 9.7 per cent to Rs 588 crore.
Revenue from operations, however, rose 7.4 per cent to Rs 615 crore, driven by the launch of discounted meals and the opening of new stores.
Westlife operated in "challenging market conditions" and "macroeconomic challenges persist", Chairperson Amit Jatia said in a statement, adding the company is investing in new stores and plans to grow its business.
Shares of Westlife, which operates 370 restaurants in states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, declined 2.2 per cent, cutting their gains to about 11.3 per cent this year.
The downbeat results come a day after fast-food rival and Domino's operator Jubilant FoodWorks posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly earnings on cost-cutting and demand for its cheaper pizzas.

Also Read

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

McDonald's India franchisee Westlife's profit misses as costs mount

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

Digital channels now account for 64% of Westlife Foodworld's sales

Asian Paints Q2 result: Consolidated profit jumps 53% YoY to Rs 1,232 cr

ACC Ltd Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit at Rs 387 cr; revenue up 11%

PNB Q2 results: Net profit surges 327% to Rs 1,756 cr, gross NPAs at 6.9%

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

Indus Towers Q2 results: Net profit increases 49% to Rs 1,295 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : McDonald's India EARNINGS

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon