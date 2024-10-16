Business Standard
Home / Companies / Results / CRISIL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up by 12.9% to Rs 171.55 cr

CRISIL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit up by 12.9% to Rs 171.55 cr

Declares interim dividend of Rs 15 per share

result, q1, q2, q3, q4

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CRISIL Ltd's consolidated net profit rose by 12.86 per cent year-on-year to Rs 171.55 crore for the third quarter ended September 2024. The company, a BSE-listed unit of S&P Global, follows the calendar year as its financial year.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share (of Rs 1 face value) for the quarter, compared with Rs 11 per share declared during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. During the quarter under review, the impact of foreign exchange movement was unfavourable compared to the same quarter last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Consolidated total income for the reporting quarter rose by 7.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 833.2 crore, from Rs 771.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a statement.

Also Read

Crisil

CRISIL jumps 12 places to 37th spot in Chartis RiskTech100 2025 report

Education loan

Education sector expected to see 12-14% revenue growth in FY25: Crisil

Thali, Food, Lunch

Veg thali cost rises 11%, non-veg thali falls 2% in Sept 2024: Crisil

Gold

Women entrepreneurs prefer gold as collateral to secure loans: Survey

IT industry

Prospects brightening for MSMEs in ITeS, shows CRISIL SME Tracker

Topics : Crisil Q3 results BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024Hyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon