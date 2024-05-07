Dr Reddy's Q4 results: Net profit rises 36% to Rs 1,307 cr, revenue up 12%

The Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,307 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 36 per cent increase in profits year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 959.2 crore reported during the same period last year.

The company reported a 12 per cent rise in Y-o-Y revenue at Rs 7,083 crore, compared to Rs 6,296.8 crore reported in Q4FY23.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 40 per equity share of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2023-24. The dividend will be paid on or after five days from the date of the declaration of the final dividend by the shareholders at the upcoming 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Shares of Dr Reddy's closed trading at Rs 6,277.1 on Tuesday ahead of the company's quarterly earnings.