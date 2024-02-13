Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dredging Corporation Q3 results: Profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 27.22 cr

It had reported a net profit of Rs 13.83 crore for the October-December period of 2022-23, the company said in a BSE filing

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd (DCI) on Tuesday posted two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 27.22 crore for the quarter ended December 31, supported by lower expenses.
It had reported a net profit of Rs 13.83 crore for the October-December period of 2022-23, the company said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Total income fell to Rs 266.23 crore from Rs 372.30 crore a year ago.
The company trimmed its expenses to Rs 238.52 crore from Rs 358.10 crore a year ago.
In a separate statement, the company said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (EBIDTA) in Q3 FY24 was at Rs 69.59 crore as against Rs 59.71 crore in the same quarter last year.
"The third quarter witnessed successful completion of several significant dredging projects, contributing significantly to our revenue surge. Our expertise in executing complex projects has solidified the company's position as a preferred partner for clients seeking efficient and sustainable solutions," company's Chairman Madhaiyaan Angamuthu said.
The company maintained its focus on operational excellence during Q3 FY24 achieving cost management and optimal resource utilization. These efforts resulted in improved profit margins and enhanced shareholder value, its MD & CEO S Divakar said.
He further said the company is expecting to maintain this upward trend to achieve the goal of Rs 1,200 crore turnover for 2023-24.
Based in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, DCI caters to dredging and allied services to ports, Indian Navy, fishing harbours and other maritime organisations.

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Adani Ports in talks for acquisition of SP Group's Gopalpur Ports in Odisha

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

Dredging Corporation surges 14%, hits over 4-year high on solid Q1 results

Zee Entertainment Q3 results: Profit more than doubles to Rs 58.5 crore

Siemens Q3 results: Net profit up 9% at Rs 505 crore, revenue rises 17%

Eris Lifesciences Q3 results: Profit flat at Rs 102 crore, revenue up 16%

Hindustan Copper Q3 results: Profit falls 21% to Rs 63 cr on lower revenue

Power Mech Projects Q3 results: Net profit rises 22% to Rs 62 crore

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dredging Corporation Q3 results Ports navy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon