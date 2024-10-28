TV Today Network Q2 results: Net profit increases 17.8% to Rs 8.3 cr

Business Standard
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 192.75 on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

TV Today Network Ltd on Monday reported a 17.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.27 crore for the September quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 7.02 crore in the July-September period a year ago, TV Today Network said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations was down 3.31 per cent to Rs 206.77 crore during the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. It was at Rs 213.86 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Its revenue from television and other media operations was Rs 202.85 crore and Rs 3.92 crore from radio broadcasting.

 

TV Today Network's total expenses were at Rs 207.91 crore, down 2.47 per cent in the July-September period.

Total income of the company, which includes other income, was at Rs 219.37 crore, down 1.68 per cent during the quarter under review.

Shares of TV Today Network Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 192.75 on the BSE, down 6.75 per cent from the previous close.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

