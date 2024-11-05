Business Standard
Oberoi family dispute: HC permits Anastasia Oberoi to attend November 5 AGM

The high court had earlier temporarily restrained the transfer of shares in EIH Ltd and EIH's holding companies, Oberoi Hotels Private Limited and Oberoi Properties Private

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

Amid the inheritance battle over the Oberoi hotel empire, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed Anastasia Oberoi, daughter of the late hotelier Prithvi Raj Singh (PRS) Oberoi, to attend the November 5 Annual General Meeting (AGM).
 
She has also been assured by her step-siblings and cousin that she will be appointed as a director of Oberoi Hotels and Oberoi Properties at the AGM.
 
Anastasia is contesting her stepbrother Vikramjit Oberoi, stepsister Natasha Oberoi, and cousin Arjun Oberoi over the will of PRS Oberoi, the founder of Oberoi Hotels. She sought a stay on various agenda items, including the retirement and re-appointment of her siblings Vikramjit Singh Oberoi, Natasha Oberoi, and cousin Arjun Singh Oberoi as directors of Oberoi Hotels and Oberoi Properties, at the AGM.
 
 
The high court had earlier temporarily restrained the transfer of shares in EIH Ltd and EIH's holding companies, Oberoi Hotels Private Limited and Oberoi Properties Private.
 
Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing Anastasia's siblings, informed the court that Anastasia will be appointed as a director of Oberoi Hotels and Oberoi Properties at the November 5 AGM.
 
"As far as today’s meeting is concerned, she [Anastasia] will be appointed as a director. She has not disclosed this in her application," Rohatgi told the court.

EIH Limited manages the Oberoi and Trident hotel chains.
 
The court ruled in favour of Anastasia Oberoi, who had approached the court claiming rights in shares of the companies as per the will of the late Oberoi. Anastasia and her mother alleged that her brother, sister, and cousin (defendants) were obstructing the execution of the will.
 
Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passed away on November 14, 2023.
 
The parties have each produced a will to support their case. Anastasia and her mother are basing their claims on the October 25, 2021 will, while the defendants rely on the will dated March 20, 1992.
 
The High Court on Tuesday ruled that Anastasia Oberoi can attend the November 5 AGM and participate and vote on the re-appointment of all directors for the limited purpose of the AGM. However, it clarified that this order is limited to the AGM of November 5 and shall not act as a precedent.
 
The defendants "had assured the Plaintiff No. 1 [Anastasia] that she will be appointed as director of Defendant No. 7 and 8 Companies at the forthcoming AGM on 05.11.2024 and that this assurance continues today as well," the court order noted.
 

Topics : Oberoi Oberoi group Delhi High Court

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

