GVK Power Q3 results: Net loss at Rs 77 crore, income more than halves

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,402.47 crore in the October-December 2022 period, the company said in an exchange filing

Its expenses stood at Rs 225.97 crore against Rs 355.59 crore a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GPIL) on Wednesday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 77.39 crore during the third quarter ended December 2023, mainly due to lower income.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 3,402.47 crore in the October-December 2022 period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income more than halved to Rs 154.82 crore over Rs 342.79 crore a year ago.
Its expenses stood at Rs 225.97 crore against Rs 355.59 crore a year ago.
GVK is an Indian conglomerate with diversified interests across various sectors, including energy, airports, transportation, hospitality and life sciences.

Topics : GVK Power Q3 results Energy energy sector

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

