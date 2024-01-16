Himadri Speciality Chemical Q3 results: Net profit rises 67% to Rs 108.7 cr

Sensex (    %)
                        
It had clocked Rs 65.21 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL) on Tuesday posted a 67 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.78 crore during the quarter ended December 31.
It had clocked Rs 65.21 crore net profit during the October-December period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income in the quarter rose to Rs 1,062.70 crore, over Rs 1,045.06 crore a year ago.
HSCL trimmed its expenses to Rs 912.55 crore from Rs 965.59 crore.
Kolkata-based Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is into manufacturing and supply of green energy, anode material for li-ion batteries, special types of oils and other materials for industrial usage.
"Our core business is delivering strong cash flows quarter after quarter backed by strong customer relationships, quality-led production and continuous innovation," said Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
The improvement in profit is the result of in-house technology which leads to cost optimization while delivering competitive cost, he said.
